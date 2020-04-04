Area jobless claims surge

Area jobless claims surged last week as businesses are shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 9,000 people in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 28. That is up from 157 during the same week in 2019.
In Warren County, 1,541 filed jobless, up from 48 last year at that time.
Washington County actually had the largest percentage increase in unemployment claims year over year in the entire state. A total of 1,082 people filed applications compared with 18 last year at this time — a 5,911% increase.
Saratoga County had the third-highest percentage increase in claims, 4,814%, going from 91 for this week in 2019 to 4,472 for 2020.
A total of 369,025 people filed claims statewide for the week ending March 28, up from 13,304 last year. This is on top of 80,753 who filed the previous week.
Elsewhere in the state, Essex and Hamilton counties saw 625 new jobless claims, which is an increase of the 33 filed the previous year. A total of 823 claims were filed in the last two weeks.
The state grouped the two counties together because the small numbers did not trigger the disclosure threshold.
New York City saw its claims increase from 5,254 last year at this time to 143,798 last week.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said the numbers are not surprising. He said the agency is undertaking some short- and long-term initiatives to help residents.
“We will come out of this difficult time stronger and more determined to move our county forward,” he said in an email.
Among the initiatives are to help businesses apply for state and federal relief programs and respond to needs of the business community and local municipalities, according to Bartholomew.
Information about business relief programs can be found on the agency’s website at edcwc.org
Bartholomew said long-term goals include increasing manufacturing in the country to reduce dependency on foreign manufacturers and production of key materials. The agency wants to assist existing manufacturers in industries such as paper, valves, medical devices and metal fabrication; recruit new businesses that can service the supply chain for businesses; develop and expand the tourism base with new attractions and venues; encourage the development of entrepreneurship and the creative economy; and support the medical community including Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network and other medical professions.
Other priorities are to lobby for increased cellular and broadband coverage and coordinate educational curriculum to match the needs of local businesses, according to Bartholomew.
“EDC gives thanks and support to our health care providers, medical community and first responders,” Bartholomew said. “We appreciate the tremendous efforts being made by those who are providing essential daily services such as grocery store workers, drug store/pharmacists, gas station operators, truck drivers, transit employees, factory workers and much, much more.”
The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has put together resources online to assist businesses, including its Open for Business page at https://lakegeorgechamber.com/member-updates/ to help members spread the word about what they are offering and what they need. Among some recent updates are Adirondack Winery announcing it is offering a virtual tour of its wine-making facility in Queensbury; Binley Florist is offering no-contact delivery and pickups; and Hampton Inn & Suites is offering a 20% discount to first-responders, according to a news release.
The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce also has put together information for businesses on its website at www.adirondackchamber.org/covid-19-resources.
Jobless claims by county
The following is the number of people who filed applications for unemployment for the week ending March 28 compared with the same week in 2019.
*Essex and Hamilton counties were combined by the state because of the small number of claims.
|County
|Jobless claims (2020)
|Jobless claims (2019)
|Warren
|1,541
|48
|Washington
|1,082
|18
|Saratoga
|4,472
|91
|Essex & Hamilton*
|625
|33
|Statewide
|369,025
|13,304
