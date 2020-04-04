Area jobless claims surge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Area jobless claims surged last week as businesses are shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 9,000 people in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 28. That is up from 157 during the same week in 2019.

In Warren County, 1,541 filed jobless, up from 48 last year at that time.

Washington County actually had the largest percentage increase in unemployment claims year over year in the entire state. A total of 1,082 people filed applications compared with 18 last year at this time — a 5,911% increase.

Saratoga County had the third-highest percentage increase in claims, 4,814%, going from 91 for this week in 2019 to 4,472 for 2020.

A total of 369,025 people filed claims statewide for the week ending March 28, up from 13,304 last year. This is on top of 80,753 who filed the previous week.

Elsewhere in the state, Essex and Hamilton counties saw 625 new jobless claims, which is an increase of the 33 filed the previous year. A total of 823 claims were filed in the last two weeks.

The state grouped the two counties together because the small numbers did not trigger the disclosure threshold.