Area gyms slow to reopen for inside workouts

Monday was the first day that gyms could open throughout the state, but very few local gyms took the leap.
Only 15 gyms throughout Warren County reported to Health Services that they had met all the state’s requirements to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus. They were all allowed to open, pending an inspection by the end of next week.
Among them was FitCity in Queensbury, which had four people waiting outside at 7 a.m. to get first crack at the exercise machines.
Dennis Marrero works out at FitCity in Queensbury. He was one of the first in the door on the first day gyms could reopen. @poststar pic.twitter.com/pUCHUEkQpp— Kathleen Moore (@ByKathleenMoore) August 24, 2020
“Gyms should never have been closed in the first place,” said owner Tara Silzer. “You can buy whatever you want to eat or drink but you can’t go to a gym?”
She’s glad to be open, but she’s still rolling the exercise bikes outside for classes. That will continue because the classes would break the rules against crowding. She isn’t sure what to do when the snow starts to fall.
“It’s going to be interesting,” she said. “They have to find some way — you can’t wear a mask in a spin class.”
It’s not that people can’t breathe in a mask while exercising hard, she added.
“You can. I’ve done it,” she said. “But it’s soaked in five minutes. Then you feel like you’re being waterboarded.”
Everyone must wear a mask at all times while in a gym, according to state rules.
Some exercisers said that masks weren’t a big deal.
“I’m totally fine with it. I’ve run in gas masks,” said Brad Weston of Queensbury, who went to Planet Fitness at Aviation Mall on Monday morning. He was disappointed it was still closed. That site is opening Friday.
Weston, who wore gas masks in the military, said regular masks are “just a little uncomfortable.” He added, with a wry laugh, that people who don’t want to wear a mask have another option.
“You also don’t have to work out at a gym. It’s a personal choice,” he said.
Others said they didn’t want to wear a mask, but they’d do pretty much anything to get back to the gym.
“I think it’s kind of stupid, but I’ll do it if it means I get to go to the gym,” said Mike Reynolds of Bolton Landing. “Working out at home’s not good enough. It’s not the same. … I like to stay in shape and I can’t do all that at home without proper equipment.”
Going to the gym makes it easier to focus on a workout, said Spencer Kilburn of South Glens Falls, who worked out at Anytime Fitness in Hudson Falls on Monday morning.
“At home, workouts are tough. Home is where you’re relaxing, you’re calming down after work,” he said. “It’s so easy to sit on the couch and say, ‘I’m tired. I don’t feel like it.’”
But at the gym, he said, it’s easier to get into a workout mentality.
Mike Reynolds of Bolton Landing drove 30 min to the nearest open gym to work out on the first day gyms could open. pic.twitter.com/HHc87SoP19— Kathleen Moore (@ByKathleenMoore) August 24, 2020
“It’s easy to flip that switch here,” he said.
He added that he wears a mask for work, so he wasn’t bothered by that rule.
“I’m already wearing it eight and a half hours a day. What’s another hour?” he said.
For owners, opening Monday morning was not easy.
Anytime Fitness co-owner Scott Daley spent three hours on the phone with Spectrum to get the internet turned back on. DirecTV also took hours. Both services are crucial to getting TV programs working on the exercise equipment.
He had paid his staff for the entire shutdown, but ran out of money a week ago. One day after he laid everyone off, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms could reopen. Daley had to then hurriedly rehire everyone. In that time, one manager had found a new job, so he had to replace her and train the new manager.
At Planet Fitness, the owner needed more time to get all of the required materials, which include hand sanitizer and chemicals to clean every piece of equipment after every use. The staff also needed time to get trained, Planet Fitness said in a statement.
Training staff is also an issue at the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area. Its gym will reopen on Sept. 8.
“We’re having to hire back all of our staff who have been furloughed for six months and we have to retrain all that staff,” said CEO Brian Bearor.
He’s only going to hire back about half of them at first, he said.
Gyms in other areas have reported very low usage, with only 10% to 40% of their normal customers coming back, he explained.
“We’re going to open up and see what the response is in the community,” he said. “I’m guessing we’ll start small and grow.”
In the meantime, he’s also trying to get his hands on the MERV filters that are believed to pull coronavirus out of the air.
“We’re sourcing those MERV filters, which has not been easy. A lot of distributors say they’re out of stock,” he said.
He might end up getting a one-month supply from another YMCA to buy time while waiting to buy filters. The filters must be replaced monthly in each HVAC system.
“But hey, whatever it takes to keep people safe,” he said. “A lot of people, just for their mental health they need to get back in here.”
Some gym owners aren't convinced it's safe yet.
The Gym in Queensbury is still holding outdoor workouts in the parking lot.
"For safety," said owner Ryan Holderman. "And I don't think anybody's going to enjoy wearing masks."
He is averaging 50 people a day for his outdoor workouts, which are held hourly each morning beginning at 6 a.m. Eventually, he plans to open the gym itself.
"When school starts, I think, will be opening day," he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
