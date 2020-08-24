Area gyms slow to reopen for inside workouts

Monday was the first day that gyms could open throughout the state, but very few local gyms took the leap.

Only 15 gyms throughout Warren County reported to Health Services that they had met all the state’s requirements to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus. They were all allowed to open, pending an inspection by the end of next week.

Among them was FitCity in Queensbury, which had four people waiting outside at 7 a.m. to get first crack at the exercise machines.

“Gyms should never have been closed in the first place,” said owner Tara Silzer. “You can buy whatever you want to eat or drink but you can’t go to a gym?”

She’s glad to be open, but she’s still rolling the exercise bikes outside for classes. That will continue because the classes would break the rules against crowding. She isn’t sure what to do when the snow starts to fall.

“It’s going to be interesting,” she said. “They have to find some way — you can’t wear a mask in a spin class.”

It’s not that people can’t breathe in a mask while exercising hard, she added.

“You can. I’ve done it,” she said. “But it’s soaked in five minutes. Then you feel like you’re being waterboarded.”