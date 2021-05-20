Area fire departments respond to multiple fires Wednesday

Area firefighters were kept busy on Wednesday, responding to three separate incidents within three hours.

The first incident involved a tractor-trailer that caught fire next to a barn at 1185 Vaughn Road in Kingsbury. The call came in at 2:18 p.m., said Glenn Bristol, the Washington County fire coordinator.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bristol said.

At 3:28 p.m., first responders were called to a second fire in Kingsbury at an industrial park at 22 Ferguson Lane. The building is home to Equustock, which uses wood shaving to make animal bedding.

The fire prompted a heavy response from area fire responders, including fire departments from West Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, South Queensbury, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge.

A call to the company’s general manager was not returned on Thursday.

Bristol said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but a preliminary investigation indicates a mechanical issue.

Crews were sent to a third call at Dimensional Mills at 337 Main St. in Hudson Falls shortly after 5:30 p.m.