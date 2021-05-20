Area fire departments respond to multiple fires Wednesday

Area firefighters were kept busy on Wednesday, responding to three separate incidents within three hours.
The first incident involved a tractor-trailer that caught fire next to a barn at 1185 Vaughn Road in Kingsbury. The call came in at 2:18 p.m., said Glenn Bristol, the Washington County fire coordinator.
No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bristol said.
At 3:28 p.m., first responders were called to a second fire in Kingsbury at an industrial park at 22 Ferguson Lane. The building is home to Equustock, which uses wood shaving to make animal bedding.
The fire prompted a heavy response from area fire responders, including fire departments from West Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, South Queensbury, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge.
A call to the company’s general manager was not returned on Thursday.
Bristol said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but a preliminary investigation indicates a mechanical issue.
Crews were sent to a third call at Dimensional Mills at 337 Main St. in Hudson Falls shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Bristol said the fire appears to have been caused by a mechanical issue, adding the incident is still under investigation.
On Thursday, the business, which constructs wood pallets and sells firewood, was open for business after sustaining minimal damage, said Steve Cook, an employee at Dimensional Mills.
Cook said the fire started in the attic of the business after a motor on an exhaust fan overheated.
“It was out in a short period of time. We’re just cleaning up now and are back in operation,” he said.
Bristol said the county’s dispatch services did a “great job” coordinating the various departments, adding that several departments responded to multiple incidents throughout the day.
“There were several departments involved, whether it was the actual firefighting or it was cover assignment for the departments,” he said.
