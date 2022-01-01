Area COVID cases continue to rise over the holiday

Warren County Health Services reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 118 new cases on Saturday.

Eighty-five of Friday’s new COVID cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. The county's report stated Saturday's breakthrough information was not available.

The county reported a total of 162 recoveries over the two-day span. Health Services was monitoring 841 cases as of Saturday, with 820 involving mild illness.

As of Saturday, 1,098 residents are under mandatory quarantine for exposure to COVID.

The county reported 18 residents in the hospital, two more than Friday's report.

According to the county, six patients are critically ill, with five of the critical cases involving unvaccinated residents.

Fourteen of the 18 patients are unvaccinated. Warren County also recorded three individuals experiencing moderate illness, outside of the hospital on Saturday.

The news release stated 46,880 residents have now been fully vaccinated and 50,473 have received at least one dose.

According to the report, 31.3% of the county population under 11 years old has received one dose.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County has risen to 12.4%.

The majority of new cases in Warren County, where the source of infection can be identified, continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings. The highly transmissible omicron variant has been confirmed in recent Warren County cases, and is believed responsible for the recent significant increase in infection, county officials said.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

Recent potential exposures include:

Cafe Adirondack, Olmstedville Road, Pottersville, Dec. 23, mask worn;

Walmart, Quaker Ridge Road, Queensbury, Dec. 26, 27. Mask worn;

Moe's Southwest Grill, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. No mask worn.

Washington County

A total of 99 new COVID cases were confirmed Thursday in Washington County, health officials stated in a late Thursday night posting.

A report from the county Saturday stated 83 more cases were processed on Friday.

The county said additional cases were received but not yet processed "due to the volume of new cases received over the last three days."

There were a total of 98 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.

Of the new cases added Thursday, 15 had been fully vaccinated (nine received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine), officials stated.

Friday's cases involved nine fully vaccinated individuals (seven received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.5% on Saturday.

A number of community vaccination clinics and booster clinics are scheduled in the county, with more to come.

Call 518-746-2400 for more information and to register. More information is also available on the county's website: https://washingtoncountyny.gov/1147/Coronavirus-Information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.