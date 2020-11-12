Area counties still busy counting ballots

Warren County is still counting ballots, more than a week after Election Day.
So far, officials have made it through all 8,113 absentee ballots.
The absentee ballot count reflected the same trend seen in Philadelphia and other places where the presidential race hinged on absentee ballots. Far more Democrats than Republicans voted by absentee.
For the Queensbury Town Board Ward 4 race, Democrat Amanda Magee received 403 votes from absentee ballots. On election night, with early voting tallies included, she received 833 votes. This brought her to 1,236 votes.
Her opponent, Republican Tim McNulty, received 1,297 votes on election night. But in the absentees, he received only 191 votes, giving him a total of 1,488 votes.
Independent candidate Travis Whitehead received 66 votes, to go with the 201 votes he received on election night.
Support Local Journalism
It was clear on election night that McNulty had an insurmountable lead, but his lead was cut almost in half, from a margin of 464 votes to 252 votes.
Warren County workers are hoping to finish counting by Friday afternoon, but Elections Commissioner Bill VanNess said they'll probably still be counting next week.
Now they are investigating more than 500 affidavits, which are emergency ballots filled out at the polls but not counted on election night.
Voters use an emergency ballot if they believe they are eligible to vote but poll workers can’t find their name in the poll book.
The vast majority of this year’s affidavits will be counted, VanNess said.
They are mostly people who changed their names, people who were listed in the poll book but couldn’t be found because of user error and other minor issues that would not stop a person from being eligible to vote.
Also still counting are Washington County and Saratoga County election workers. When they finish counting, they will be able to determine the winner of the Assembly District 113 race. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is currently ahead of challenger David Catalfamo, R-Wilton, by about 3,863 votes. There’s more than 7,000 absentee ballots left to count, mostly in Saratoga County.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.