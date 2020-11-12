Area counties still busy counting ballots

Warren County is still counting ballots, more than a week after Election Day.

So far, officials have made it through all 8,113 absentee ballots.

The absentee ballot count reflected the same trend seen in Philadelphia and other places where the presidential race hinged on absentee ballots. Far more Democrats than Republicans voted by absentee.

For the Queensbury Town Board Ward 4 race, Democrat Amanda Magee received 403 votes from absentee ballots. On election night, with early voting tallies included, she received 833 votes. This brought her to 1,236 votes.

Her opponent, Republican Tim McNulty, received 1,297 votes on election night. But in the absentees, he received only 191 votes, giving him a total of 1,488 votes.

Independent candidate Travis Whitehead received 66 votes, to go with the 201 votes he received on election night.

It was clear on election night that McNulty had an insurmountable lead, but his lead was cut almost in half, from a margin of 464 votes to 252 votes.

Warren County workers are hoping to finish counting by Friday afternoon, but Elections Commissioner Bill VanNess said they'll probably still be counting next week.