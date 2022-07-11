Area counties remain at low level for COVID

While COVID-19 infection rates are declining in the region, Don Lehman, Warren County director for public affairs, said that it could be indicative of past and even recent trends.

Lehman made these comments on June 7, only two days prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level decreased from high to medium for the county.

Since then, the county’s community level has improved even more, and on June 16, the level went down to low.

Some counties in the Capital Region have a low COVID-19 community level, including Washington and Saratoga, in addition to Warren, while Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Fulton and Montgomery counties have returned to a medium designation.

Some experts are suggesting that the newest variant of omicron, BA.5, is the most contagious and currently makes up a little over half of the total amount of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

According to CDC data for Warren County, spikes in the rate of COVID-19 infections seem to occur in January.

Prior to January of this year, the county’s highest peak was a daily count of 82 COVID infections in January 2021.

A year later, that record was beaten when the omicron wave began, driving the daily number of infections in the county close to 200 throughout January.

According to CDC data for rate of infections in 2022, after the peak in January, numbers did not remain low for very long.

While not quite reaching January’s numbers, daily infections crept back up again to the 50s by May — a stark contrast to numbers in May 2021, where the daily count never got higher than 10.

In 2021, the number of daily infections didn’t reach the 50s until November.

Currently, the average daily number of COVID cases in Warren County is around nine, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.5%.

Washington County has an average of seven cases per day; Saratoga County’s daily numbers are in the 30s.

While CDC’s community level does not completely reflect the rate of infections, it is an indication of the severity of infections in the community, as it was designed to advise people on how to help prevent infection.

The majority of counties in New York currently have “low” COVID-19 community levels, while most of New York City is at high.

In light of this, New York City health officials are suggesting that people start wearing masks in public again.