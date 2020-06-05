Area businesses to display health safety badges

Employers are also required to train staff on how to maintain social distancing and properly sanitize their work area, among other things.

The badges will create a more welcoming atmosphere as tourism in the region slowly starts to rebound from the pandemic, said Frank Dittrich, the general manager of the Inn at Erlowest and a member of the Warren County Reopening Committee.

“When our guests come back to the hotel or restaurant in the evening, we want them to rest assured we are taking every step we know to protect their health and well-being,’’ Dittrich said in a statement.

Maintaining a strong tourism economy will be key for the region in the months ahead.

The season typically runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day and accounts for more than 9,100 jobs in the region and has an annual economic impact of $629 million, according to the Lake George chamber.

Visitor spending helps offset the region’s property taxes and provides crucial funding for public services throughout the region.

But the tourism season has been cut short because of the pandemic. Most businesses were unable to open for Memorial Day because of state restrictions, and it’s unclear when the region will be allowed to resume normal activity.