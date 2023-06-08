GLENS FALLS — After 46 years of advising the city’s Planning Board, Daniel Brown is stepping down from his position of architectural consultant.

At the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Chairman Ethan Hall made the announcement and thanked Brown for his service.

“Mr. Brown is joining us for the last time after 46 years as a consultant to the city,” he said.

Hall said it has been a pleasure to work with Brown for the 20 years he has been on the board. He said he has the utmost respect for Brown’s work and time he has committed to Glens Falls.

“Us being in the same field, we haven’t always seen eye to eye on everything; but we’ve always gotten along and that is what this board is all about,” Hall said. “The city thanks you for all of your commitment to this board and things you have done for the city. ... It’s going to be hard to say next month who I’m going to lean on for the architectural review at this point.”

That point was highlighted during the last item on the meeting agenda. M. Khan Islamic Society of Upstate New York was seeking a site plan review and approval for constructing a new off-street parking area.

Hall recused himself from the board as he is the lead architect of that project with Rucinski Hall Architecture representing the society.

This sparked discussion if the board needs to seek a replacement for Brown. Board member Brigit Culligan asked about who will be filling the seat of Brown.

“That’s going to be a conversation I need to have with the Mayor (Bill Collins) because Dan (Brown) brought up a good point. As I am a registered architect, it’s not a necessity for us to have a consultant,” Hall said.

However, he added that the board would be in a “tough spot,” in other instances where he would have to step down.

Hall said being chairman is enough responsibility as it is, and having someone to bounce ideas off of and another set of eyes with the same background is beneficial to the board.

“It helps the rigor of the board to have a consultant too,” added board member Kim Andrews.

Culligan said she also enjoyed Brown’s service on the board.

“It’s been such a great time getting to know you over the past few years and I really value your opinion and view. You bring a lot,” she said.