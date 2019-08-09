GLENS FALLS — As if with brush and canvas, retired architect Bob Joy easily paints an evolving portrait of Glens Falls on his downtown tours of the city’s architectural wonders.
Sprinkled with infinite details of the lives and even the gossip of the city’s storied history, Joy’s stories give breath to what was, what might have been and what could be.
“The stories I share are mostly true,” he said, laughing. “The buildings are literal reminders of where we’ve been, what we once were and where we’re heading.”
On Thursday, Joy again led a curious group of 15 people through the city’s past to its present as part of a Chapman Historical Museum-presented tour.
“I would always start here at City Hall,” said Joy, referring to his inaugural tours with high school students. “I would talk about this building, which is Roman Revival style, a throwback to earlier styles of architecture. You can tell by the arch that it’s Roman. If it were Greek it would be square.”
Joy, who founded JMZ Architects and Planners in Glens Falls in 1977, points to the intricate and often overlooked aspects of the city, while putting them within their historical constructs.
“Everything is overscaled. Think about this: It was built when the city was very small,” he said at the opening of Thursday’s tour about City Hall. “Look at the rendering up in the mayor’s office — you’ll note on the right side it’s got a smokestack spewing smoke, because that was a sign of progress and industry, and on the left side there was a church, because not only were we a prosperous community, but a religious one.”
Still on City Hall, Joy shared with the group that before it was renovated in 1979, the third floor was condemned.
“The last use up there was police athletic league boxing matches,” he said.
Before moving on to the next stop, Joy recounts the city’s early history and that it was settled by Quakers and, even before that, the Iroquois called the area “Chepontuc.”
And as Joy detailed all the many names the city had before settling on Glens Falls, including Chepontuc and Wing’s Falls, it almost got called Pearlville, he said.
It was 22 years ago that Joy gave Chapman Historical Museum Executive Director Timothy Weidner and his wife a walking tour, trying to convince him to take the director’s job. And for several years, when new staff came to The Post-Star, Joy gave tours to help reporters, editors and photographers get to know the city they would cover.
In the 1970s, Joy created an architectural photo quiz game with The Post-Star, giving readers a chance at $50 if they could name where a photographed architectural detail was located in the city. About 400 participated, he said. One of the photos was of the cherubs at the entrance to Crandall Public Library.
On Thursday’s tour, Joy again pointed to the cherubs.
“One of my favorite buildings in town in the Crandall library,” he said. “One of the things I like to point out are the cherubs. More people walk in an out and never really notice those. It’s always interesting to me how different styles get chosen.”
Perhaps the most exciting part of Joy’s tour is the way he creates the scene of a world long vanished from the cityscape, easily making it possible to envision the elegance of life in earlier times.
Joy said a city’s architecture often, like fashion, changes with the times.
“We had already built Roman Revival over here ... any idea why Colonial Revival was popular in the 1930s?” Joy asked the group. “It happened to be when the Rockefellers were restoring Colonial Williamsburg. It was in all the newspapers and all the magazines, and all of a sudden there was a whole wave of Colonial Revival architecture and Colonial projects. It is interesting to tie buildings back to the era of the time.”
