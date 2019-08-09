Historic architectural exhibit

The Chapman Historical Museum's architectural history of Glens Falls exhibit, which runs until Oct. 27, builds on research and material used in the museum’s annual cemetery and walking tours that share the tales of the people, buildings and landmarks of the city.

The exhibit is funded by grants from the Leo Cox Beach Philanthropic Foundation, the Waldo T. & Ruth S. Ross Charitable Trust, the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury, and is sponsored by JMZ Architects & Planners P.C.

The museum is open:

Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is open year-round, except for major holidays.

Admission:

Adults, $5; seniors (65-plus) and students (with identification), $4; children under 12, free. Museum members receive free admission.

This amount is suggested. Admission fees help support the museum's operations. However, visitors are welcome regardless of their ability to pay.