Archaeologist David Starbuck to receive Warren County Historical Society award

David Starbuck, the archaeologist, historian, longtime college educator, author and lecturer, is the recipient of the Warren County Historical Society's annual Hon. John D. Austin Jr. Contribution to History Award.

Starbuck, of Chestertown, was selected from a slate of candidates nominated by the public, the historical society said in a news release.

He will receive his award at the society's annual meeting on Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fort William Henry Conference Center in Lake George.

Starbuck has led numerous digs in the northeastern United States and has done renowned work on Fort William Henry military history, the historical society noted.

The award is given in honor of the late John Austin Jr., who was a Warren County judge, attorney, historian, genealogist and founding member of the historical society.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and his wife, Chris, nominated Starbuck for the award, highlighting his dedication to Warren County history through professional work and service, a prolific body of published work that brings attention to the history and archaeology of the region and his "significant contribution" to furthering the promotion of historical institutions and museums in the area.

Tickets are $30 for the Jan. 30 annual meeting, with attendance limited to 50. Call the WCHS at 518-743-0734 or email mail@wcnyhs.org to make a reservation.

