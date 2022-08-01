ARCC names Tricia Rogers as president and CEO

GLENS FALLS — Tricia Rogers, vice president of membership and community engagement for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been named the ARCC's new president and CEO.

Rogers began her relationship with the chamber as an ambassador in her early career and took on the role of membership manager in 2016.

She has since worked closely with ARCC members and the business community on building relationships, promoting growth and supporting the community in volunteer positions, according to a news release. Rogers was promoted to vice president of membership and community engagement in early 2022.

The ARCC board of directors made the announcement Monday after a months-long search following the departure of Michael Bittel in that role. Bittel, who had led the chamber since April 2018, retired from the ARCC in June and is moving to another state.

“On behalf of the ARCC board of directors, I am extremely excited to share the news that we have promoted Tricia Rogers to the position of president and CEO. After an extensive search process by the executive team and board of directors, we came to a unanimous decision to select Tricia to lead our organization," ARCC board Chair Marc Monahan, regional executive vice president of NBT Bank, said in the news release. "The passion and dedication Tricia has for both ARCC members and our community clearly set her apart from the other candidates during the process.”

Rogers currently serves on the boards of Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, Tri-County United Way and the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation. In addition, she volunteers her time to serve on the CWI Dancing with the Adirondack Stars Alumni Committee and the Glens Falls Fit Fest Committee.

“I am excited and honored to be named the president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. We have the most dedicated team in place, ready to serve our business community with a renewed energy. Being extremely passionate about this organization, I am looking forward to the possibilities and opportunities to continue lifting up our businesses and communities,” Rogers said in the news release.

Rogers will begin acting as president and CEO immediately. The ARCC will be looking to hire a membership manager.

Founded in 1914, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce is a 100% membership funded not-for-profit organization serving Washington, Warren, Essex and northern Saratoga counties.