ARCC names 33rd annual community service award recipient

GLENS FALLS — Carl Baker has been named the recipient of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award.

Baker is the founding shareholder of of FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth P.C, a full service law firm based in Glens Falls.

Baker also serves on multiple boards and committees and has a slew of lawyering awards, according to a news release from the ARCC.

“Carl exemplifies all that defines the J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award. He has given much of himself to our region as a volunteer in so many ways. Carl has done so much for others, yet he is so humble never expecting anything in return except the satisfaction of helping those around him. Congratulations Carl on a well-deserved award given to you by your peers in the business community,” said ARCC President and CEO Michael Bittel.

The J. Walter Juckett Award, named in honor of the longtime chairman of the Sandy Hill Corp., was created 33 years ago to recognize and honor a deserving member of the community who has selflessly gone above and beyond by contributing time and energy to help others.

Baker will be honored at the ARCC annual dinner on April 1 at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing.

