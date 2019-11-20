GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Adirondack Class of 2019-2020 has partnered with WSWHE BOCES and the Employment Training for Adults program to provide a scholarship program to help increase the number of skilled trade workers in the region.
Approximately 90% of individuals who are interested in learning a skilled trade through the BOCES ETA program need financial assistance and many do not qualify for state or federal aid, according to a news release.
ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship is intended to help individuals 18 years or older to start or extend their careers within the BOCES skilled trades curriculum. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to eligible students in the ARCC’s service area who wish to enroll in the manufacturing, construction or CDL programs.
The scholarship program will launch in 2020. Qualified applicants must demonstrate financial need, exhibit a commitment to complete an eligible technical program with WSWHE BOCES and provide a statement of intent to use their training to pursue employment in the local area.
An evening of entertainment to benefit the ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship is scheduled for Dec. 10 at The Park Theater in downtown Glens Falls. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at adirondackchamber.org/events or by calling 518-798-1761.
For more information on the scholarship program and how to help, contact Michelle Chandler at mchandler@sals.edu or 518-791-6508, ext. 284.
General contributions to the scholarship fund may be made payable to the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and mailed to Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, Attn: LADK 136 Glen Street, Suite No. 3 Glens Falls, NY 12801.
