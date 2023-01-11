ARCC adds four to board, appoints new chairman

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has added four new members to its Board of Directors and announced a new chair.

Marc Yrsha, director of relationship banking of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. has been appointed chairman.

Yrsha said he is appreciative of the opportunity.

“Together, we will continue to be the local leader supporting, educating, advocating and delivering for the members of the ARCC and our business community. Thank you to all the members of the ARCC: we appreciate you,” he said in a news release.

The board is also welcoming the following new members: Ray Agnew, vice president for hospital and community engagement at Glens Falls Hospital; Bill Moon, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks; Paula Traina, of State Farm Insurance, and CEO of Traina Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.; and Daniel W. Washburn, vice president of commercial operations and Shareholder of Hilltop Construction Co.

Stepping off the board are Ash Anand of the Lotus Group of Companies; Jared Humiston of Adirondack Technical Solutions (ADKtechs); and Zach Moore of French Mountain Commons.

“The ARCC is so fortunate to have a board that is dedicated to the organization and our business community. We are grateful for past board members’ service and excited to welcome on our new board members. We can achieve so much together,” said ARCC President and CEO Tricia Rogers in a news release.