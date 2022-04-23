Arbor Day to be celebrated at community garden

GLENS FALLS — An Arbor Day celebration will take place at the Rite Aid Community Garden on Friday at 3 p.m.

There will be a fruit tree planted to add to the beauty of the garden, and so the city can maintain its "Tree City" status. The tree will be planted by the gardeners who use the garden and a teen group from Crandall Public Library.

The celebration is being sponsored by the Glens Falls Tree Commission and the gardeners of the community garden.

Plots at the community garden are assigned to new gardeners every Arbor Day. Those interested in using the garden should attend the ceremony or call 518-743-9139.

A representative from the city will be presenting the results of the tree inventory, which was completed last summer.

There will also be an application introduced called TreeKeeper, "which is a visual mapping of each and every city-owned tree," according to the news release. Future plans for city tree replacement will also be discussed at the event.

In the case of inclement weather, the celebration will be moved to Saturday.

