GLENS FALLS — The teacher that Glens Falls school officials had tried to fire in 2013 for alleged inappropriate behavior around girls was spared from termination because an arbitrator believed he deserved one final chance, according to a copy of the decision obtained by The Post-Star.

Kennon Engelmann was charged with a non-criminal violation of harassment for allegations that on Dec. 12, 2012, he had smacked a 17-year-old girl’s buttocks with a school paper and said “dance for me” in a classroom. Engelmann was acquitted in Glens Falls City Court for lack of evidence with the victim declining to testify, although two witnesses did speak.

District officials had sought to terminate his employment because of other instances. He had been counseled about his behavior on Sept. 1, 2009, as the result of “founded” sexual harassment complaint against him, according to background information from the arbitrator’s decision. Engelmann was also accused of making sexually suggestive comments on two separate occasions before the incident that led to the violation charge — telling a 14-year-old girl he had “good baby-making genes” and asking another girl to text him when she was 20, using his hands to make the number and licking his lips.

Because Engelmann has tenure, the district had to go through a formal arbitration process with the state. In a decision dated July 5, 2013, arbitrator Ardie Epranian found the allegations credible and did not believe Engelmann’s “odd, unusual and incongruous” version of events. For example, Engelmann had claimed he had said “dance on up to the library,” meaning to get there fast.

In addition, Epranian believed that a youth would not fabricate an allegation of someone licking their lips suggestively.

“Furthermore, these were 3 completely unrelated events occurring at 3 completely different times,” Epranian wrote. “To dismiss them all as simply coincidental misunderstandings or some kind of conspiracy created out of whole cloth to falsely smear or get back at a teacher for some unknown reason is preposterous. There is absolutely nothing to support any such theory, or for that matter, most of respondent’s convoluted version of events.”

The arbitrator also asked Engelmann some questions to see how he would handle unexpected inquiries.

“His answers were essentially unresponsive and evasive, at times rambling into irrelevance. There was the clear impression of one who shoots off at the mouth first and thinks later. His performances in response to these questions certainly lent little to his credibility,” Epranian wrote.

Epranian found Engelmann guilty of the charges of conduct unbecoming a teacher, lack of pedagogical judgment and insubordination.

However, Epranian said there was no evidence of an “immoral intent or motive” and found him not guilty of that charge. Also, the arbitrator found that the conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment.

“The offense of which he has been deemed guilty, while serious, are not after all the most egregious. They all really fall in the genre of extremely bad judgment and an utter lack of common sense,” the arbitrator wrote. “Plus there is no evidence that all other aspects of Engelmann’s professional record have not been up to and met acceptable standards of performance.”

Epranian rejected the recommendation for termination and said Engelmann should be returned to full-time employment no later than the fall semester of 2013. He also was fined 3 months’ gross pay.

Epranian directed that Engelmann be placed on disciplinary probation for the 2013-2014 school year with the condition that any further proven violation is a last strike.

As previously reported by The Post-Star, Engelmann has been assigned to unspecified duties at Sanford Street School since the start of the 2014-2015 school year.

