A slumping spring for the Lake George 2023 tourism season is regaining its footing in the summer months. Warren County hotels have been hit the hardest, experiencing a downturn in business in the second quarter of 2023, according to a Smith Travel Research report, released by the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and CVB. Hotel revenue in the county was down 4.5% compared to last year, from $46.8 million to $44.7 million, according to STR.

Although down compared to last year, there was an incremental rise in hotel revenue from April to June, which bodes well for the July and August numbers, officials said.

These statistics do not include popular short-term rentals or campgrounds.

“We’ve had feedback that rain has added to cancellations,” Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the LGRCC & CVB said.

Kris Dawson, manager at Surfside on the Lake, admitted that this spring was slower than last, and that rainfall likely had something to do with the lower numbers.

“The vacationers who plan their stay on Thursday, Friday, Saturday…those numbers weren’t impacted as much. The middle of the week, where people wait and watch the weather to book their rooms, hurt the most,” Dawson said. “Overall, it remains steady.”

Dawson is hopeful that July and August will rejuvenate a disappointing spring.

“We’re sold out every day in August,” she concluded.

Not all hoteliers interviewed had the same reactions.

“This season has been excellent, if not better than last season,” Flamingo Resort owner Chris Kozaczka said. Besides too much rainfall, he had no complaints.

After renovating around twenty rooms, Kozaczka believes offering options like his ADK Boat Tours, which include waterskiing, wake-boarding, and tubing, have benefitted The Flamingo.

A bright spot for Lake George has been their events and conventions.

Events accounted for a $1.2 million economic impact that brought 1,300 attendees who booked a total of 1,200 room nights collectively, according to the visitor bureau’s Second Quarter Report.

High impact events include the Disabled American Veterans Convention at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge, the Kayak Bass Fishing event, and the Antique Car Show returning to the area for the first time in 20 years.

Warren County Tourism Director Heather Bagshaw remains optimistic.

“We have positive things happening in our hotels and attractions. Since the opening of the Carriage House, they have been fully booked with group business this past month. Six Flags reported that July was there biggest July ever at the lodge due to the Canadian Traffic,” Bagshaw said.

Mintzer largely agreed: “Overall, we are holding our own,”

A contribution to the slow second quarter could have been that many vacationers are looking elsewhere for their summer plans.

“Europe is a huge destination for our type of customer that discovered us over the last two plus years,” during the pandemic, Mintzer said. “Cruises are also cheap.”

With the pandemic fading away, nationally total travel spending improved to 0.9% above June 2022 levels and was up 4.7% year-to-date through June 2023, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Heading into the busy summer travel season, air travel demand increased 12% in June compared to the same month last year, their website reported.

Travel agent Tammy Doucette from Sundowner Travel—Dream Vacations has seen this in her business, with sales numbers double what they were last year.

According to Doucette, the bulk of her clientele travel to resorts in the Caribbean Islands, especially premiere destinations like the Sandals Resort.