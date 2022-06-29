Approval of redrawn city wards tabled by council

GLENS FALLS — The proposed redrawn ward boundaries for the city could be changing following the tabling of a resolution by the Common Council during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The resolution would have approved the local law pending the approval of a public referendum, which would take place on Election Day.

Mayor Bill Collins said that John Caffry, the same attorney who had initially informed council members last October that they were not in compliance with the principle of “one person, one vote,” indicated the new maps would still fall short of compliance.

“(Caffry) believes that what they meant to say was that there should be no more than a 10% difference from the biggest ward in the city to the smallest,” Collins said.

The Independent Redistricting Task Force took the city’s total population according to the 2020 census and divided that number by five, since there are five wards. The city’s population was 14,830, and the number the force came up with was 2,966.

While each ward falls within 10% of 2,966 there is a 14.25% difference between Ward 1 and Ward 4, the largest and smallest proposed ward populations.

Bob Curtis, former city clerk and chairman of the task force, said that he spoke with Collins and Karen Judd, the city’s attorney, on Tuesday afternoon about Caffry’s concern. Curtis said that after the discussion it was mutually agreed that having the task force take another look at the maps was the best action to take.

He thanked Caffry for his opinion and input, but he said that there is a lot of room for interpretation in terms of what is constitutional in this case.

“The task force is not up to debating that topic,” Curtis said in an email on Wednesday. “We have a job to do as previously requested by the Common Council. We will merely attempt to do what is necessary to do the right thing for our citizens.”

Ben Lapham, Fourth Ward councilman, suggested that an addendum be added to the proposed local law redrawing the maps to cover “specific criteria” for the task force.

The addendum states that the resolution would allow the force to consider criteria such as was listed in an approved resolution from the council’s April 12 meeting. The topics covered in the resolution included eligibility for the task force, whether each ward should continue to have a slice of the downtown business district included and whether communities of interest will be preserved.

Robin Barkenhagen, owner of 42 Degrees and member of the task force, said that “communities of interest” was a compelling term.

“I think Glens Falls, in a small area, we all have the same community interests,” he said.

Lapham said that it was a term used for districting, and deals with things like churches, parks, schools and grocery stores. He said that these are things that people may utilize to identify their communities.

Collins said that the addendum would give the next administration the option to look at those specifics for criteria when looking at the ward boundaries in the future.

The proposed law states that within 12 months of the census numbers being released, the council shall review the population for the five wards to ensure the city is in compliance with the “one person, one vote” principal.

“What Ben is saying is when they choose to look at this again in 10 years when we have a new census, they could consider (communities of interest) to be a determining factor,” Collins said.

The Independent Redistricting Task Force will hold its next meeting on July 7 on the second floor of City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

