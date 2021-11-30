APPRECIATION: Richard Saunders: insurance man, hockey fan, city and GOP supporter

The greater Glens Falls community is grieving the death of Richard Saunders, a devoted hockey fan, businessman and behind-the-scenes political and civic leader.

“He was just a great gentleman, and a great supporter of Glens Falls,” said state Court of Claims Judge Kate Hogan.

Saunders, best known as Dick, who died Friday at age 96, had a quick wit and a constant smile, and always had a kind word for everyone he spoke with.

“When you were in his presence, you always knew that he knew that you were there,” said former state Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury.

Those who did not know Saunders personally would recognize his smile from the longtime billboard on Route 9 in Moreau that advertised his local State Farm Insurance agency, a company he represented for 65 years.

“Dick Saunders had a great sense of humor and always something positive to say,” said state Sen. Dan Stec,” R-Queensbury, in a statement. “He was a true ‘people person’ who dedicated loads of time and energy to helping others. His smile, his repertoire of jokes and his love of our community will be missed.”

Saunders was best known publicly as a longtime hockey fan at the Glens Falls Civic Center (now Cool Insuring Arena) and as the wind beneath the wings of wife Kay Saunders, the charismatic, 5-foot-tall woman who served 16 years on the Glens Falls Common Council, eight years as 3rd Ward councilwoman and eight years as councilwoman-at-large.

Little recalled visiting the couple shortly before Kay’s death in 2016.

“He was very caring and loving in taking care of her in her final days,” Little said. “He certainly was a family man — loved his children.”

Dick and Kay Saunders were the first to purchase season tickets when the Adirondack Red Wings made the Civic Center their home ice in 1979.

He told The Post-Star in 1999 that he was conversing with two friends at the Elks Lodge the night before season tickets went on sale, and they all decided to buy season tickets for themselves and their wives.

“That’s what these franchises are built upon — loyal fans. And Kay and Dick are about the most loyal fans you could find,” the late Doug Burch, an early Adirondack Red Wings front office official, was quoted as saying when Kay was honored on Fan Appreciation Night at an Adirondack Phantoms hockey game in April 2011.

Dick and Kay often traveled to road games of local hockey teams, once traveling as far as the Maritimes in Canada to see the Red Wings play.

He was president and later treasurer of the Adirondack Red Wings Booster Club.

Behind the scenes, Saunders was influential in local Republican politics, dating back at least to 1962, when he and Kay, along with Richard Bartlett, later a state assemblyman and longtime state judge, and wife Claire Bartlett, were on a committee that organized a reception for Gov. Nelson Rockefeller at the New York Young Republicans convention at Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Luzerne, The Post-Star reported on May 24, 1962.

In 1968, Saunders was one of five regional coordinators statewide for the Association of New York State Young Republican Clubs campaign to win control of the state Assembly, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 16, 1968.

Going into the election, Democrats had an 80-to-70 majority in the Assembly.

At the opening of the 1969-70 session, Republicans held 76 seats, Democrats 72 seats, and Conservatives who caucused with Republicans, two seats.

Perry Duryea, a Suffolk County Republican, was elected Assembly speaker.

In 1981, the Warren County Young Republican Club honored Saunders as “Outstanding Republican” of the year.

“He also is well known for his election night charts at Warren County Republican headquarters at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant in Queensbury,” The Post-Star reported on April 7, 1981.

Saunders was an early supporter of women candidates, not just his wife, but women in general, Hogan said.

“I think he was ahead of his time in that regard,” she said.

“He certainly was a person that you looked to for support, and without it, you might not have done anything,” Little said.

Saunders served at various times on the city Board of Public Safety, city Board of Assessment Review, and city Tree Commission, and was active in Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Church of the Messiah Episcopal in Glens Falls.

His funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Church of the Messiah on Glen Street in Glens Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0