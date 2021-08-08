APPRECIATION: Peter Brock served up more than hearty breakfasts

GLENS FALLS — When WCKM radio "Morning Club" co-host Dan Miner stopped to visit with Peter Brock, who was dying from cancer, about three weeks ago, the always upbeat diner owner said arrangements were already in the works for a take-out lasagna dinner this fall to benefit Operation Santa Claus.
“He said, ‘Danny, we have practically everything ready to go. We’re going to do this,’” Miner said Friday.
Since 2012, Brock, who died Wednesday, and WCKM-FM have raised more than $225,000 in the annual Small Business Challenge to help the regional charity Operation Santa Claus provide food and clothing to needy children at Christmas.
“He was able to do that out of a small 32-seat diner,” Miner said of Brock, owner of Sam’s Diner on Dix Avenue.
Each year it started the same way.
Brock would personally contribute $100 and challenge other small business owners and area residents to do the same.
He also sold flowers and would get food donated for benefit dinners that he would cook.
For many years, it was an eat-in prime rib dinner.
Last year, he switched to a takeout lasagna dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012, Brock raised $1,200 and doubled that in 2013.
In 2014, he set a goal of $10,000 and raised $15,170.
That year, Brock explained his philosophy behind the fundraiser in an interview with The Post-Star: “You’ve got your big companies like National Grid, Glens Falls Hospital — those guys can write a check for $1,000 and think nothing of it. I can’t write a check like that, so that’s why I started this.”
In 2015, the goal was $17,000, and $21,000 was raised.
It kept mushrooming until last year when more than $70,000 was raised in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Challenge will continue annually after Brock’s death as "The Peter Brock Memorial Small Business Challenge," said Miner, who was not just a fundraising collaborator with Brock, but also a customer and friend.
“Three (eggs) over hard, floppy bacon, rye toast and coffee — and meatloaf on Thursdays,” Miner said, when asked about his favorite meal at Sam’s Diner.
Miner said Brock was always optimistic and was a skilled multi-tasker.
“That’s a hard thing, being the grill man and the front man, both,” Miner said. “Pete made that look easy.”
He also made undergoing cancer treatment the last 18 months look easy.
“You would never know it by his attitude. It was always one day at a time,” Miner said.
“Scrambled eggs, toast and sausage — that was always my favorite,” said longtime former Glens Falls Department of Public Works Superintendent Bob Schiavoni.
Whenever there was a winter storm, Brock would open early, and even open special on a Sunday, when the diner was otherwise closed, to serve breakfast to DPW plow crews so they could get back to work quicker than if they went to their individual homes for breakfast.
The diner is just down Dix Avenue from the DPW garage.
“He was a great guy,” Schiavoni said.
“Spaghetti and meatballs on Friday afternoons. I would always ask for an extra meatball, and he would take care of me,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.
Hall said he and Brock worked together in the early and mid-1980s at the former Red Coach Grill on Route 9, which now is the Johnny Rockets restaurant.
Hall said Operation Santa Claus was just one of the many charities that Brock supported.
He annually contributed food for the South High Marathon Dance and assisted mental health charities.
“He’s really been a person in our community that’s not about himself,” Hall said.
Brock was a member of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, and annually put together a team for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, said Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennett Driscoll, who also works for Catholic Charities.
“He saw the big picture,” Driscoll said. “He knew that he was blessed, and he wanted others to have that experience.”
Brock bought Sam’s Diner in 2002 from Chris Saleem, who had operated it for about 25 years.
Sam Saleem, father of Chris, opened the business in 1950, originally as an ice cream stand that he expanded into a diner.
Before buying Sam’s Diner, Brock worked at various restaurants around Lake George and Queensbury, and he was a salesman for U.S. Foods, a wholesale restaurant supplier.
His obituary appeared in Sunday's Post-Star.