Appreciation: Pete Demas, 'the Mayor of South Street,' remembered

GLENS FALLS — Peter Demas, the South Street diner owner for more than 55 years who died recently, is remembered for his wit, work ethic and homemade doughnuts.
“Everyone is sad in Glens Falls. We’ll miss him,” said former Glens Falls Mayor Francis O’Keefe, a longtime customer and friend.
O’Keefe, mayor from 1986 to 1993, said Demas was an informal mayoral adviser.
“I found out great solutions as mayor by listening to all the complaints,” he said. “Peter was a great guy and his wife and his whole family.”
It was O’Keefe that in June 1993 proclaimed Demas honorary “Mayor of South Street,” a longtime nickname, and regular customers did not need the framed proclamation on the wall to remind them of the informal title.
Demas, who immigrated from Greece at age 14, died May 20 at age 82.
His obituary appeared in The Post-Star on Wednesday.
Peter and wife, Helen, took over a former hot dog stand on South Street in 1961 and operated it as a diner for more than 55 years.
In the last couple of years, Helen and the couple's children have operated it as Peter had health issues.
O’Keefe and four other one-time Glens Falls mayors jointly presented a proclamation to Peter and Helen on June 22, 2011, on the couple’s 50th anniversary in business. Others were then-Mayor Jack Diamond, 2009-2018; Edward Bartholomew, 1978-85; Vincent DeSantis, 1994-1997; and Robert Regan, 1998-2005.
“Peter and his family have been an important part of downtown for many years,” Bartholomew, now president of EDC Warren County, said Wednesday. “His legacy and family are a reminder that small, independent businesses in our region remain key to the success of our regional economy.”
For decades, the couple kept a grinding schedule, arriving at 4:45 a.m. to make coffee and fry the doughnuts.
Cab driver Bill Denton, often their first customer, might be waiting at the front door when they arrived.
Customers came for the social interaction and storytelling, as well as the food.
“It usually involved baseball, football and always worked its way around to politics,” O’Keefe said.
At the diner in August 2008, Demas and customer Sid Kanofsky told slightly different versions of a fishing story.
The two men were "up north" on Mason Lake, in Hamilton County, fishing in Kanofsky's Radisson canoe one Sunday many years earlier.
Demas was catching one perch after another, but Kanofsky couldn't seem to get a bite.
So Kanofsky turned the canoe around, thinking the equation would change if Demas was fishing from the other direction.
As luck would have it, Demas continued to reel in perch while Kanofsky caught nothing.
"He (Kanofsky) got mad, picked the anchor up and left," Demas recalled, letting out a deep belly laugh.
Kanofsky's version ended on a happier note.
Demas, he said, had such a large catch that he passed out perch to his diner customers the next morning.
Some words from Peter Demas, longtime South Street diner owner, who died May 20:
- 2011, on cholesterol: “The cholesterol is legal cholesterol. I don’t give them too much.”
- 2011, on celebrating his 50th anniversary in business: “Today coffee’s on the house, and cake — and insults.”
- 2006, on his work ethic: “This is a seven-day operation. Even on the day we’re closed we’ve got to work.”
- 2012, speaking to U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh: “Listen, after the election, you come back.”
- 2011, on business strategy: “Treat everybody decent, you know. … Don’t ever give them too much. They’ll appreciate it more.”
Source: Post-Star archives
