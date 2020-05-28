Appreciation: Pete Demas, 'the Mayor of South Street,' remembered

“Peter and his family have been an important part of downtown for many years,” Bartholomew, now president of EDC Warren County, said Wednesday. “His legacy and family are a reminder that small, independent businesses in our region remain key to the success of our regional economy.”

For decades, the couple kept a grinding schedule, arriving at 4:45 a.m. to make coffee and fry the doughnuts.

Cab driver Bill Denton, often their first customer, might be waiting at the front door when they arrived.

Customers came for the social interaction and storytelling, as well as the food.

“It usually involved baseball, football and always worked its way around to politics,” O’Keefe said.

At the diner in August 2008, Demas and customer Sid Kanofsky told slightly different versions of a fishing story.

The two men were "up north" on Mason Lake, in Hamilton County, fishing in Kanofsky's Radisson canoe one Sunday many years earlier.

Demas was catching one perch after another, but Kanofsky couldn't seem to get a bite.

So Kanofsky turned the canoe around, thinking the equation would change if Demas was fishing from the other direction.