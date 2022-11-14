APPRECIATION: Nobel Prize-winner Prescott was 1958 Glens Falls High School graduate

Glens Falls High School 1958 graduate Edward Christian Prescott, known to his classmates as “Chris,” was intrigued with Fabian socialism, rocket science and Mad magazine comic character Alfred E. Neuman.

The championship high school intramural basketball team he played on with Dave Nathan, Bill Remington, Alan Read and Joe Penor his senior year chose the name “The Scientific 5.”

Economics and conservatism, rather than science and socialism, after a few turns along the way, would become the chosen career path for Prescott, co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2004.

Prescott, who died Nov. 6 at age 81 in Arizona, was noted for his brilliant mind, meticulous analysis and humble demeanor.

He was “one of the greats of modern macro-economics,” Prakash Loungani, an economist with the International Monetary Fund, said of Prescott, who had been an adviser to the Federal Reserve Bank since 1981.

Prescott also was a college professor and researcher at several universities for more than a half-century, and in 1970 was a Brookings Institution Economics Policy Fellow assigned to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Loungani, in a telephone interview on Saturday, said that Prescott was instrumental in redefining economic philosophy, prevalent since the Great Depression, that suggested it was expedient for the government to intervene in the economy.

Prescott advised there should be limited government intervention in the economy.

“He kind of made us all more realistic about the role of government and the role of the private sector,” Loungani said.

“He was always someone who we assumed would achieve something significant academically. I’m not sure we knew it would be a Nobel Prize, though,” high school classmate Nancy McIntire told The Post-Star in 2004, when Prescott won a Nobel Prize.

“His research is fundamental to the field — and modern understanding — of macroeconomics,” praised a eulogy prepared by Arizona State University, where Prescott was on the faculty in the school’s W.P. Carey Department of Economics for about 20 years.

“Edward Prescott was an extraordinary thinker and a titan in macroeconomics,” said Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, dean of the Tupper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, in an online eulogy.

Prescott did his doctoral studies in economics and taught at Carnegie Mellon.

A Ford Foundation fellowship funded research for his doctoral dissertation on the process of determining monetary and fiscal policy, The Post-Star reported on June 10, 1965.

In an autobiographical essay published in 2004 on The Nobel Prize website, Prescott wrote that his interest in economics was piqued when he took a course in engineering economics in his senior year at Swarthmore College.

He had dropped out of the physics honors program at the end of his junior year and changed his major to math.

Prescott wrote that he became disenchanted with physics because of its lack of critical-thinking skills.

“Fellow students spent much of their time memorizing, rather than thinking and figuring things out,” he wrote. “Nearly all were too ideological to carry on an intellectual discussion. I could always predict what they would say.”

His philosophy, too, evolved.

“This experience cured me of my socialist leanings,” he wrote.

From Swarthmore, Prescott went on to earn a master’s degree in scientific operations research at Case Institute of Technology, The Post-Star reported on June 15, 1964.

As a teen growing up in Glens Falls, Prescott had all the makings of a budding Renaissance man.

He played trombone, competed on the high school chess team, played bridge and was president of the German Club, according to Post-Star archives reports.

He was a Student Senate commissioner in junior high school, and in high school was junior class treasurer and National Honor Society treasurer, and was on the throne-decorating committee for the junior prom.

In his junior year, he scored a 96 on the intermediate algebra Regents exam, and in his senior year a 100, perfect score, on the trigonometry exam.

He played basketball in junior high school, and was on the high school football and track teams.

In his senior year, Prescott set a new school pole vault record of 11 feet, 1 ¾ inches.

The previous record of 11 feet had been held for 26 years, The Post-Star reported on June 6, 1958.

“The biggest factors in his success are his competitive spirit and his belief in good, hard practice,” pole vault coach George Muse said at the time.

Prescott showed the same determination on the football field, when he made the varsity team his senior year, playing halfback and backup quarterback, even though he only weighed 133 pounds.

The team was undefeated that season.

“I played that same year, and I had a tremendous amount of respect for him,” said Steve Nathan, a 1960 Glens Falls High School graduate, in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Nathan said Prescott was undersized, but was a hard hitter.

“Here’s a guy who’s 5-7 and smart as a whip,” he said. “And amazingly he did what he did because he was not going to do anything halfway.”

Prescott continued in athletics at Swarthmore, where he played football for four years, as a halfback and occasional kicker, and was team captain his senior year.

In his best game, Prescott ran for 97 yards and scored a touchdown against Haverford in his senior year, said Alisa Giardinelli, a college spokeswoman.

In his 2004 autobiographical essay, Prescott wrote that playing football at Swarthmore was unique because teammates played simply for the love of the game.

“Most of my teammates were the ’non-intellects’ — the engineers and premeds of Swarthmore,” he wrote. “They had positive, cooperative attitudes and we worked well as a team. Winning or losing did not matter as much as playing as well as we could.”

As a junior at Swarthmore, he competed on the track team in broad jump and pole vault, and won first place in pole vault at the Middle Atlantic Conference meet.

He competed on the ski team his senior year, and ran the campus hoagie concession.

During summer breaks from Swarthmore, Prescott returned to Glens Falls to work at local paper mills to help pay for college.

In 2006, he returned to Glens Falls to speak at the Glens Falls High School commencement.

“Believe in yourself,” he told graduates, according to a June 25, 2006 Post-Star report. “Give it your best — try, whether or not you succeed. Of course, take pleasure if you succeed, but life is to be enjoyed.”

Prescott said it was good to be back at Glens Falls.

“Being here at my alma mater brings a warm feeling to my heart — actually more than I ever expected.”

Former Post-Star reporter Dave Nathan contributed to this report.