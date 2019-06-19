I’ve met and interviewed literally thousands of people in my three decades as a journalist, but few, if any, left as big an impression on me as Matt Congdon did.
From the first meeting in a cramped Glens Falls Area Youth Center on Warren Street, when his idea for a new center with a basketball court was really just a pipe dream, to more recent times visiting with him in that now-a-reality center and watching his daughter, Molly, following in his nurturing footsteps, I have always been in awe of him.
His passing won’t change that.
I always felt lucky and maybe a little uneasy being in his presence, like I should be thankful at the opportunity just to talk to him. I just liked being around him. He had a saintly quality about him, though he would laugh at that characterization.
He was part Mother Teresa, part stand-up comic and full-time Pied Piper for area kids in need.
He also knew he was going to heaven when his formerly athletic-turned-legless diabetes-ravaged body finally gave out. A near-death experience he told me about that briefly reunited him with lost loved ones during a quadruple bypass surgery I think convinced him of that.
And despite me not being a very good Christian and not nearly as certain about my fate, I knew he was going there too.
This man simply lived to help those Youth Center kids, whose parents for whatever reason couldn’t. And I’m convinced he lived longer than most could have, given his host of health problems, just to make sure those kids at the Youth Center he led for four decades would be OK when Molly took over as director.
I’m sure when he left, he was confident they are.
I always loved seeing him employ his neat mix of unconditional love and tough love to Youth Center kids who longed for love of any kind.
And, boy, did they love him back, evidenced by the raw, emotional comments under his final Facebook post, authored by Molly, detailing his calling hours and funeral service. One, from long ago Youth Center member Dave Lebrun, was particularly striking:
“Now that everyone knows, I can finally post this. I have been at a loss for words all day today and still don’t think it has sunk in. I had so many plans and ideas for the upcoming years to make you proud. All I ever wanted, was to give you something close to what you have given me. You were like a father to me growing up. You were one of the biggest influences in my life and I can say I wouldn’t be where I am without you. I have never cried so hard in disbelief. I can’t imagine what Molly Hunsdon and the family are going through. Please know, I will do anything I can to help. You inspired so many people Matt Congdon! I will make you proud with what I achieve in life and I know you will be right there with me to help!”
I was in a casino in Reno — winding down an amazing 22-day cross-country trip with my oldest daughter — when a text from an unknown number came in saying, “Dave, I just wanted to let you know that my dad passed away last night. Thank you for all your support over the years.”
I wasn’t sure who it was, but assumed it was Molly talking about Matt — and it was.
I teared up during our text conversation, and I have a few times, since, including when reading and typing Lebrun’s Facebook post.
I’m told by a mutual friend that Matt worked all day, went home and went to sleep in a chair and didn’t wake up. With the amount of suffering that man endured, I’m glad his passing was so peaceful and that his daughter and wife were there.
He earned that.
I texted back to Molly from the casino floor that, “This world has lost arguably the kindest man I have ever known, but our loss is heaven’s gain.”
A couple days later, I texted her again, saying she should be insanely proud of her dad and the legacy he leaves behind. She told me she is proud and that “he was my favorite person.”
I’m tearing up again as I type that.
I feel bad I didn’t see him more often. I always savored our chats and always left inspired. I enjoyed watching the Youth Center kids interact with him and to see the way they looked at him with the same awe that I did. They wanted to make him proud and I think I did too.
I hope I get to chat with him again some day, to laugh with him and continue learning from him how to treat people the right way.
Rest well, Matt. And rest assured your legacy won’t be forgotten.
