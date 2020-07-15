APPRECIATION: He was a `civilian' doing professional newspaper work

I have to take issue with Dan Gealt’s obituary in Wednesday's newspaper. It said that after a “long and fierce battle with cancer,” he had moved on to “a more peaceful place.” I believe that anywhere Dan is cannot possibly be quiet and peaceful.
That was my experience with the man.
I do know that this is a loss in so many ways.
After a dozen or so citizens applied to be on our very first editorial board in 2007, we settled on two to be the guinea pigs — the late Rodger Hurley and Dan Gealt — we would allow into the inner sanctum of decision-making as we crafted our editorials.
We chose wisely.
Dan followed Rodger’s four-month term and became such an important part of the board, we asked him to stay another four months. It was the one and only time we did that.
Dan was originally from Philadelphia, but lived here for the past four decades. He got degrees from ACC and RPI and worked at several of the local paper mills over the years.
But he seemed to be a natural for newspaper work.
Dan was the nitpicker who would suggest different words in editorials — usually better words — and always found the typo that we had missed.
When his term was up, he made it clear he desperately wanted to return.
In a guest essay at the end of his first stint, he detailed to the general public his experience and the care we took in writing editorials and the importance of the newspaper’s work.
“Local newspaper reporters are our surrogate eyes and ears in the community. They attend the government meetings that take place while we are at work, they sit in the courtrooms to let us know how `We the people’ are dispensing justice, they listen to the speeches of visiting dignitaries (and ask the questions that we probably wanted to ask), they get to the scene of the emergencies to bring back pictures and first-hand accounts of what went wrong, and they file the Freedom of Information Law requests that are needed when things are done in secrecy that should be done in public,” Dan wrote in a guest essay at the end of his term. “And then they come back to the office and write about all of it so that we can know what is going on just as if we had been there ourselves.”
But here is the part I remember most. Dan never went away. He kept coming back for chats and you would see him lurking in the lobby, wondering if Mark Mahoney or Will Doolittle or I had a minute to chat. More often than not, I didn’t, but I waved him back anyway and before I knew it 20 minutes had gone by.
By 2017, I convinced our publisher at the time, Terry Coomes, that we should expand the editorial board to include two citizens who would serve for an entire year.
I believe Dan was in the office the next day, offering his services. He never missed a meeting and always gave feedback on our editorials before they were published.
During the summer of 2017, the Better Angels group came to town. Better Angels was a fledgling organization, touring the country, hoping to bridge the political divide by bringing red and blue people together.
I pitched the meeting to the editorial board and said it would be great if we all attended to see what the program was like.
When I arrived at the restaurant in Bolton, Dan was already there. He participated and debated the points just as he always did in our meetings. But he also showed he was open to change.
“My biggest takeaway from the event was how surprised I was at how little I have been listening to the other side,” Dan told me at the time. “Since the event, I have been listening a lot more and I have consciously restrained myself from blasting out so many rote responses. And I now find myself gently pointing out to people that they might be dong exactly what they complain the other side is doing.”
That was Dan, too.
Looking to get better, looking to make our community better as one of those quiet behind-the-scenes guys who never get much attention.
Dan Gealt left us last week at 68 while holding the record as the longest-serving citizen representative in Post-Star history.
I think Dan would have been proud of that.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
