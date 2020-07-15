APPRECIATION: He was a `civilian' doing professional newspaper work

“Local newspaper reporters are our surrogate eyes and ears in the community. They attend the government meetings that take place while we are at work, they sit in the courtrooms to let us know how `We the people’ are dispensing justice, they listen to the speeches of visiting dignitaries (and ask the questions that we probably wanted to ask), they get to the scene of the emergencies to bring back pictures and first-hand accounts of what went wrong, and they file the Freedom of Information Law requests that are needed when things are done in secrecy that should be done in public,” Dan wrote in a guest essay at the end of his term. “And then they come back to the office and write about all of it so that we can know what is going on just as if we had been there ourselves.”