APPRECIATION: Dr. Robert Westcott's hometown contributions

The husband and wife served as co-presidents of Sanford Street School PTA in 1966, and they were members of the Winter Club, a local social club in the 1960s that held monthly dances in the colder months at The Queensbury Hotel.

“My father was very romantic. He always looked at my mother in the best light. … They were together in love,” Mark Westcott said.

Robert Westcott was known for his sense of humor, but he was more of a storyteller than a jokester, the son said.

“What a wonderful man — just a wonderful guy,” said Ray Agnew, vice president and spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital.

Westcott served as chairman of the Glens Falls Hospital board, was on the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation board, and was instrumental in 1976 in starting the hospital’s mobile dental van service.

“Some of the towns it went to … there was just no access to dental care (otherwise),” Agnew said.

Westcott also was instrumental in raising funds for the Rotary Club Foundation, and in establishing the Rotary Club "Gift of Life" program that brings pediatric patients in need of heart surgery to Glens Falls Hospital, Carvin said.

In 1992, Westcott spearheaded a Rotary volunteer project to rebuild the lodge building, which had fallen into disrepair, at Camp Chingachgock, a YMCA camp at Pilot Knob on Lake George.

