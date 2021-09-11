APPRECIATION: Dr. Robert Westcott's hometown contributions

The philosophy rings true more than 30 years later.
“Home ownership is not just an American dream. It is a way by which many families can boost themselves out of poverty, develop a sense of pride, and make a contribution to their community,” Dr. Robert Westcott, chairman of the board of HomeFront Development Corp., wrote in a guest essay published Nov. 21, 1990, in The Post-Star. “It is a way to enhance a child’s development and integrity of the family.”
Westcott, a local dentist who died Sept. 2 at age 90, wrote that homeownership was becoming out of reach, not just for the poor, but also from the middle class.
To solve the crisis would require “remarkable creativity and cooperation,” wrote Westcott, who steered the nonprofit housing group, established in 1986, to completion of its first project, Inspiration Park, a 42-unit single-family subdivision on 22 acres on Corinth Road in Queensbury.
Westcott advocated for the project at town Planning Board and Warren County Board of Supervisors meetings and pushed for federal grants to subsidize the purchase price for families.
HomeFront was one of a myriad of community organizations that Westcott volunteered for over the 60 years after he returned to his native Glens Falls in 1961 to open his practice, after serving in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps.
The mayors of Glens Falls changed from election to election, but Westcott was a constant, posing with at least three mayors — Harry Heim, James Wallace and James Donnelly in newspaper photo ops of National Children’s Dental Health Week proclamations.
Whether it be operating games at the Sanford Street PTA Fair in 1962, ushering at the First Presbyterian Church over many years, advocating with the Glens Falls Jaycees to fluoridate Glens Falls drinking water in 1965 or chairing the University of Pennsylvania regional Alumni Giving campaign in 1966, he did it with passion.
“He would throw him self into something,” said his son, Mark Westcott.
In 2005, the father sat down and made a list of all the charitable and civic organizations he had been involved with.
“It was four pages. It’s unbelievable,” Mark Westcott said.
Boards that he served on, often in leadership positions, included Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls United Fund, First Presbyterian Church, the Glens Falls Rotary Club, the Fourth District Dental Society and the Glens Falls Country Club.
“If you needed to get something done, Bob was your guy,” said Fred Carvin, who was active with Westcott in the Glens Falls Rotary Club.
Westcott was Glens Falls Rotary Club president in 1978 and 1979 and served in many other Rotary leadership positions.
In the early 1990s, the local Rotarian in line to be district governor was unexpectedly transferred out of the area by his employer.
Usually there is a two-year training process leading up to serving in the office, which oversees about 45 Rotary Clubs with about 2,000 members.
Carvin said that with just six months of training, Westcott stepped in and did an admirable job as district governor in 1991 and 1992.
“He was a mentor to me,” said Carvin, a later district governor.
Yet Westcott still found time for home and family.
“He mowed his own lawn,” said Mark Westcott, a former Queensbury at-large supervisor.
After a round of golf at the Glens Falls Country Club, the father would come home to spend time with his wife and five children rather than hang out at the clubhouse and play cards.
He instilled in his children the importance of character and education.
“He would say to me, ‘Keep your head down and chin up.’ In other words, study and stay positive,” the son recalled.
Robert Westcott was married to Lillian, known as Sisty, who survives him, for 70 years.
They had dated since high school.
The husband and wife served as co-presidents of Sanford Street School PTA in 1966, and they were members of the Winter Club, a local social club in the 1960s that held monthly dances in the colder months at The Queensbury Hotel.
“My father was very romantic. He always looked at my mother in the best light. … They were together in love,” Mark Westcott said.
Robert Westcott was known for his sense of humor, but he was more of a storyteller than a jokester, the son said.
“What a wonderful man — just a wonderful guy,” said Ray Agnew, vice president and spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital.
Westcott served as chairman of the Glens Falls Hospital board, was on the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation board, and was instrumental in 1976 in starting the hospital’s mobile dental van service.
“Some of the towns it went to … there was just no access to dental care (otherwise),” Agnew said.
Westcott also was instrumental in raising funds for the Rotary Club Foundation, and in establishing the Rotary Club "Gift of Life" program that brings pediatric patients in need of heart surgery to Glens Falls Hospital, Carvin said.
In 1992, Westcott spearheaded a Rotary volunteer project to rebuild the lodge building, which had fallen into disrepair, at Camp Chingachgock, a YMCA camp at Pilot Knob on Lake George.