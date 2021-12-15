Applications for funding from South High Marathon Dance due on Jan. 1

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Applications from organizations and individuals seeking funding from the South High Marathon Dance are due on Jan. 1.

The 45th annual event will be held in the spring. The exact date is still being determined because of uncertainties related to the pandemic. The dance has historically been in March, but last year was held on April 30 at Six Flags Great Escape. It raised $506,013.31 for 24 beneficiaries, bringing the 44-year total to more than $9.4 million raised for 591 beneficiaries, according to a news release.

The South High Marathon Dance Inc. is registered with the state as a charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible.

A student committee will begin the process of determining the recipients of funds in January.

To nominate an individual or organization, visit www.shmd.org/recipients/applications. Any requests received after the deadline will be filed for the 2023 event.

People interested in conducting a fundraiser or event or to confirm the legitimacy of an event are asked to contact the Events Committee at Events@SHMD.org. All fundraising activities or events, the use of the South High Marathon Dance name, icons, images and logos are subject to approval of the corporation.

Any event or fundraiser raising money for a specific student’s fundraising goal must also receive approval and clearly state on all flyers and advertisements that the proceeds of the activity will be attributed to that student’s total, and this includes money jars at businesses.

For more information, visit the Marathon Dance’s website at www.shmd.org, the Facebook page www.facebook.com/SHMDInc, or on Twitter @shmdnow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.