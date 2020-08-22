Applications being taken for under-construction Broad Street Commons project

GLENS FALLS — You can now apply to live at Broad Street Commons.

Apartments for the 73-unit affordable housing complex, which is still in the process of being constructed, appeared on Zillow for the first time on Friday.

The listing includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in price from $690 to $982.

But the apartments aren't available to just anyone.

Since the four-story apartment complex is an affordable housing project, residents must meet certain income requirements in order to live there.

A single person's annual income can't exceed $31,620, while a family of four must have an income of $45,120 or less to qualify, according to the listing.

Regan Development Corp., the Westchester-based development company behind the project, received $4.5 million in state funding last year to build the four-story housing complex.

The project will also include 6,300 square feet of retail space that developer Larry Regan has said will likely be rented to a local day care provider.