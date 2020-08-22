 Skip to main content
Applications being taken for under-construction Broad Street Commons project
Applications being taken for under-construction Broad Street Commons project

GLENS FALLS — You can now apply to live at Broad Street Commons.

Apartments for the 73-unit affordable housing complex, which is still in the process of being constructed, appeared on Zillow for the first time on Friday. 

The listing includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in price from $690 to $982.

But the apartments aren't available to just anyone.

Since the four-story apartment complex is an affordable housing project, residents must meet certain income requirements in order to live there.

A single person's annual income can't exceed $31,620, while a family of four must have an income of $45,120 or less to qualify, according to the listing. 

Regan Development Corp., the Westchester-based development company behind the project, received $4.5 million in state funding last year to build the four-story housing complex.

The project will also include 6,300 square feet of retail space that developer Larry Regan has said will likely be rented to a local day care provider. 

In June, the city's Common Council approved a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that will require Regan to pay the city $79,200 once construction on the project is complete.

The payment will increase by 2% each year, and library, water and sewer taxes still apply. 

A one-bedroom unit will consist of 726 square feet and cost $709 per month, according to the listing.

Two-bedroom units will have 968 square feet at a cost of $690 per month.

A three-bedroom apartment is $982 per month and has 1,147 square feet of space. 

Those interested in applying can do so by visiting: https://www.zillow.com/b/broad-street-commons-glens-falls-ny-97ygcc/

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

