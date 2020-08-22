Applications being taken for under-construction Broad Street Commons project

GLENS FALLS — You can now apply to live at Broad Street Commons.
Apartments for the 73-unit affordable housing complex, which is still in the process of being constructed, appeared on Zillow for the first time on Friday.
The listing includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in price from $690 to $982.
But the apartments aren't available to just anyone.
Since the four-story apartment complex is an affordable housing project, residents must meet certain income requirements in order to live there.
A single person's annual income can't exceed $31,620, while a family of four must have an income of $45,120 or less to qualify, according to the listing.
Regan Development Corp., the Westchester-based development company behind the project, received $4.5 million in state funding last year to build the four-story housing complex.
The project will also include 6,300 square feet of retail space that developer Larry Regan has said will likely be rented to a local day care provider.
In June, the city's Common Council approved a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that will require Regan to pay the city $79,200 once construction on the project is complete.
The payment will increase by 2% each year, and library, water and sewer taxes still apply.
The agreement, which still needs to be approved by the state's Housing Authority, has been in the works long before construction on the affordable housing project began last year.
A one-bedroom unit will consist of 726 square feet and cost $709 per month, according to the listing.
Two-bedroom units will have 968 square feet at a cost of $690 per month.
A three-bedroom apartment is $982 per month and has 1,147 square feet of space.
Those interested in applying can do so by visiting: https://www.zillow.com/b/broad-street-commons-glens-falls-ny-97ygcc/
