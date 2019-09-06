Apple season is here, and the region's growers say they have a solid crop ready to be picked.
"You-pick" operations have begun at several farms already, with Saratoga Apple offering this year's Macintosh and Ginger Gold crop as of last week, while Hicks Orchard in Granville will allow picking starting Saturday, Sept. 7. Others in the region, including McWhorter's Orchard in Argyle, are getting ready to start over the next few days.
Some local growers dealt with dry conditions and drought in 2017 and 2018, which made apples smaller in places, but rain was plentiful this year, particularly during the spring. And there was no frost during the spring blossoming to limit the crop, either.
Mel McWhorter, owner of McWhorter Orchards in Argyle, said a good crop awaits apple-pickers at his business, with the later varieties such as Jonagold, Northern Spy and Melrose apples looking particularly good. Early Macintosh fruit are also coming in well.
"Our late varieties are exceptional this year," he said. "These bright days and chilly nights are just what we are looking for."
Tom Borden, whose family runs Borden Orchards in Easton, said his crop looks good, though a little bit smaller than last year's bumper crop.
"Everything is looking pretty good," he said. "What we are really looking forward to this season is our honeycrisps. They have really good size."
Borden's does not offer you-pick, but sells through a retail operation on Valley Falls Road. Borden's also grows pears and peaches, both of which also fared well this year. Pear-picking started Thursday, with Bartletts ready to go.
"They are looking real good," Borden said.
Elsewhere in the region, Apple Hill Orchards in Whitehall will offering picking starting Saturday, Sept. 7, while Billy Bob's Orchard in Putnam will start Sept. 14. Billy Bob's usually starts you-pick on Labor Day weekend, but reported on its Facebook page that fruit was a bit delayed in ripening this year.
Statewide, Cynthia Haskins, president of New York Apple Association, said the crop will be a bit down from last year, which turned out to be a big year, with 34.5 million bushels harvested. But it should still be about average in terms of total yield, with the only hiccup being isolated damage from hail storms in parts of the state.
"Everybody is saying their crop looks beautiful," she said. "They had a beautiful blossom this spring, though it was a little delayed."
New York has more than 600 apple growers, including 150 you-pick operations, which makes it one of the top apple-producing states in the country. A link to locate the closest you-pick operations can be found at www.applesfromny.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.