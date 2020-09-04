Apple crop is ‘outstanding’ and ‘phenomenal’ this year

New York's NY Forward guidance

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday new state guidance for agritourism businesses, as New York enters the fall season.

The businesses, which include corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, hay rides and haunted houses, are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and are permitted to operate under New York's NY Forward guidance.

Pick-your-own fruit/vegetables operations are permitted under the following conditions: