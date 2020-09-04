Apple crop is ‘outstanding’ and ‘phenomenal’ this year

The apples at Borden Orchards were spared from a tornado that touched down less than two miles away a week ago. The orchard also managed to avoid a hail storm that pelted the area this summer.
The orchard’s farm store on Valley Falls Road in Easton is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and offers 25 varieties of apples, including McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Empire and Cortland.
“We’ve been selling,” said Tom Borden, a sixth generation apple farmer. “Actually kind of fairly busy, thanks to all the COVID stuff now. People are looking more local than they have.”
Other orchards are starting their U-Pick seasons this weekend.
The weather has contributed to the “phenomenal” crop of apples at Saratoga Apple on Route 29 in Schuylerville, said manager Mary Baldwin.
The trees are “absolutely loaded” with apples, she said.
“Every month, we got at least a couple of inches of rain, so that helped the trees,” Baldwin said. “And it was scattered out in a way that it was able to soak into the ground and the nutrients and soil to reach down to the roots and feed the trees properly.”
The trees are loaded with apples like McIntosh, Zestar, Paula Red and Ginger Gold. There is also a dark red, small apple called Williams’ Pride.
“They’re like little apple sugar candies. They’re absolutely delicious,” Baldwin said. “They’re sweet, crunchy and the meat inside is beautiful white and the outside is almost a purple red. They’re beautiful.”
Saratoga Apple has opened a new retail area, selling raw and liquid honey, kitchen towels, apple crisp mix, baskets, T-shirts and other items. Saratoga Apple is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The orchard also boasts a tasting bar, hard cider tasting room and outdoor deck.
McWhorter’s Orchard on Route 40 in Argyle will open its U-Pick apple season on Sept. 11. The orchard will also be selling pumpkins, squash and doughnuts. McWhorter’s is requiring masks, social distancing and no pets. The orchard will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“Our crop is outstanding,” said Autumn Walker, who works at the orchard. “There’s a lot of apples on the trees this year.”
A link to locate the closest u-pick orchards can be found at www.applesfromny.com.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
