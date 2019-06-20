A state appeals court on Thursday threw out a murder conviction against a man who strangled a Glens Falls resident to death in 2016, but the court's reversal will not affect the 50-years-to-life sentence imposed on the defendant.
The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court found that a technical error during jury deliberations warranted reversal of the second-degree murder conviction against Robert M. "Divine" Henry, who a jury found had choked Kevin Jenks to death on July 6, 2016.
But the court upheld robbery, burglary and grand larceny convictions for Henry's role in the robbery of Jenks in his home. Because Henry had a long criminal record with multiple prior felony convictions, he was sentenced on the lesser charges as a "persistent violent felon," which means that he will still serve a 50-years-to-life sentence on those other felonies.
"The sentence remains essentially unchanged," Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said. "We were disappointed to see this action with the murder count, as there was no issue with the proof on that charge."
Carusone said his office may appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals, and planned to discuss with Jenks' family whether a retrial on the murder count was warranted.
The Appellate Division issued a 16-page decision on the case Thursday, which looked at a number of issues raised by Henry's appellate counsel, Paul Connolly of Delmar.
The issue that resulted in the reversal of the murder count stemmed from a note the jury sent Warren County Judge John Hall during deliberations. It read, "Repeat Count 1 Murder 2nd in whole (and) Define 'In concernt (sic) with.'
Hall and lawyers in the case then discussed how to respond to the request off-the-record outside of the jury's presence, and Hall then read the charge and affirmative defense to the murder count to the jury in open court.
However, the appeals court found that there was insufficient record that Henry's defense lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, was advised of the verbatim contents of the note from the jury, and that the note was not read verbatim into the trial record.
"Thus, the record fails to establish that counsel had the opportunity to participate in the formation of the court's response to the jury's substantive inquiry," Appellate Division Justice Phillip Rumsey wrote.
The court reviews a host of other issues raised on appeal, but found that the remaining convictions should stand, and that the "persistent violent felon" sentencing should not be reversed.
Henry, 48, and friend Kevin S. Chapman, both of Ilion in central New York, set up a meeting with Jenks to rob him, and stole his car, credit cards and other valuables after he was killed in his Dix Avenue home. They were arrested two days after the killing, after Jenks' credit cards were used in central New York.
Henry formerly lived in the Glens Falls area, and knew the 58-year-old Jenks through a bar that Jenks formerly operated in Glens Falls.
Chapman, 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against Henry, telling the jury Henry choked Jenks to death. Chapman is serving 18 years to life.
Henry is serving his sentence in Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, and is eligible for parole in 2066.
