A state appeals court on Thursday denied the appeal of a former Washington County man for the 2011 murders of his mother, stepfather and stepbrother, finding that he is not entitled to a third trial.
The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court also found that Matthew A. Slocum's 82.5-years-to-life sentence should stand for the shooting deaths of Lisa Harrington, Dan Harrington and Joshua O'Brien in their Turnpike Road, Eagle Bridge home.
The mid-level appeals court unanimously found that evidence at Slocum's second trial in the case was sufficient to convict him of second-degree murder, arson and lesser counts for the July 13, 2011 killings.
Dan Harrington's father, Raymond Harrington, said Thursday the appeal ruling was "good news."
"He took three lives. Two juries found him guilty so he should never get out," he said. "He's where he belongs, but what he deserved was the death penalty."
Slocum's lawyer, Mark Diamond, had argued the evidence presented at the second trial was insufficient to convict Slocum, but the court disagreed.
"The verdicts are not against the weight of the credible evidence," Appellate Division Justice Robert Mulvey wrote. "The girlfriend testified that she observed defendant shoot the stepbrother and saw the other two victims covered by blankets. Other witnesses confirmed that they heard several gunshots around the same time, defendant made incriminating statements admitting that he committed the murders and he wrote letters apologizing for his actions."
Mulvey wrote that Slocum also sent the court a "pro se supplemental brief" of his own for the appeal, but that did not change the court's decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Slocum killed his 44-year-old mother, 41-year-old stepfather and 24-year-old stepbrother in the family home on Turnpike Road. The house was set on fire after the shootings and burned to the ground.
Slocum, a prior felon, was angry that he was being asked to move out of the home, where he, his girlfriend and their young child had been staying.
He was convicted of murder, arson and lesser counts, following a trial in 2012, but the convictions were overturned when appeals courts determined he was denied his right to counsel when questioned by police.
That ruling led to a confession he gave being barred from evidence at the retrial. But the prosecution this time around did have a series of 10 bizarre letters that Slocum wrote from jail to his then-girlfriend, Loretta Colegrove, which included numerous apologies and requests for forgiveness from her, despite his contention that she was to blame.
Slocum did not testify during the retrial, which included five days of testimony last week. He was represented by the Washington County Public Defender’s Office.
He could seek leave to appeal to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.
Slocum, 32, is serving his sentence in maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility, and is eligible for parole in January 2094.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.