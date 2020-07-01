APEX to rally at Centennial Circle on Thursday

But Vanscoy and Sherman in the lawsuit claim the ordinance has "chilled" their constitutional rights and that the Common Council approved the legislation to silence their opposing viewpoints.

Members of APEX are supporters of President Donald Trump and often hold counterprotests to those protesting the president in the city.

Thursday's rally, Sherman said, is open to the public regardless of their political views and will feature speakers from both ends of the political spectrum.

"We can assemble without any hassle from the city," she said. "Anybody can show up, as long as their signs are civil and their mouths are civil, then they can show up."

Vanscoy and Sherman said they are uncertain how many people will attend the rally, but said they informed the Glens Falls Police Department of their plans.

Police Chief Anthony Lydon did not return multiple calls seeking comment on how the city has been preparing for the rally.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr on Tuesday said his department was not asked to provide any type of assistance for the rally.

Lydon, along with Mayor Dan Hall and City Clerk Robert Curtis are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit.