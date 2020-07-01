APEX to rally at Centennial Circle on Thursday

GLENS FALLS — A group suing the city over a law requiring demonstration permits will host a First Amendment Rally at Centennial Circle on Thursday.
It will be the first time members of American Patriots Express, or APEX, will gather in the city since the Common Council adopted City Code Section 87 back in February.
"We'd like to see as many people as we can tomorrow," David Vanscoy, a co-founder of the group, said Wednesday.
The law requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings" of 25 or more people to acquire a permit from the city clerk before proceeding.
APEX sued the city on June 16, alleging the law violates the First Amendment "on a number of grounds."
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the city from enforcing the law as a decision to issue a temporary injunction is decided.
Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, the group's other founder, are listed as plaintiffs in the case, as is an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County.
City Attorney Ronald Newell has denied any wrongdoing on behalf of the city and said the legislation was crafted to ensure public safety while affording people the ability to exercise their First Amendment rights.
But Vanscoy and Sherman in the lawsuit claim the ordinance has "chilled" their constitutional rights and that the Common Council approved the legislation to silence their opposing viewpoints.
Members of APEX are supporters of President Donald Trump and often hold counterprotests to those protesting the president in the city.
Thursday's rally, Sherman said, is open to the public regardless of their political views and will feature speakers from both ends of the political spectrum.
"We can assemble without any hassle from the city," she said. "Anybody can show up, as long as their signs are civil and their mouths are civil, then they can show up."
Vanscoy and Sherman said they are uncertain how many people will attend the rally, but said they informed the Glens Falls Police Department of their plans.
Police Chief Anthony Lydon did not return multiple calls seeking comment on how the city has been preparing for the rally.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr on Tuesday said his department was not asked to provide any type of assistance for the rally.
Lydon, along with Mayor Dan Hall and City Clerk Robert Curtis are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
Assistant Mayor Michael Mender on Wednesday said he believes those demonstrating will do so responsibly.
"I have every confidence that people will act responsibly and exercise their First Amendment rights in a manner that allows them to voice their opinion yet keep the peace," he said.
The rally is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Circle.
