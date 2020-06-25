APEX to hold first rally since suing Glens Falls over protest law

GLENS FALLS — American Patriots Express will hold a First Amendment rally at Centennial Circle next week, its first public showing since filing a federal lawsuit against the city over an ordinance requiring demonstration permits.
The Thursday, July 2, rally is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature celebrity fitness trainer Cara Castronuova as a guest speaker, according to a flyer that posted to Facebook.
Castronuova, a trainer on season 11 of NBC's "The Biggest Loser" and a Golden Glove boxer, is a supporter of President Donald Trump, as are the members of American Patriots Express, or APEX.
"Cara is a constitutionalist, a strong motivational speaker and a supporter of our president Donald J. Trump," reads a flyer for the event, which was first published on Facebook.
Next week's rally will be the first time APEX has hosted a rally in the city since City Code Section 87 passed in February.
The law requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings," of 25 or more to first acquire a permit from the city clerk's office.
The legislation was created to ensure public safety, but in a federal lawsuit filed against the city on June 16, the group alleges the ordinance violates the First Amendment.
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, preventing the city from enforcing the law.
City Attorney Ronald Newell has denied any wrongdoing on the city's behalf.
