APEX to hold first rally since suing Glens Falls over protest law
APEX to hold first rally since suing Glens Falls over protest law

APEX Rally

American Patriots Express are planning a First Amendment rally for July 2 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Centennial Circle. It's the group's first demonstration since filing a federal lawsuit against the city on June 16 over a law requiring demonstration permits. 

GLENS FALLS — American Patriots Express will hold a First Amendment rally at Centennial Circle next week, its first public showing since filing a federal lawsuit against the city over an ordinance requiring demonstration permits. 

The Thursday, July 2, rally is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature celebrity fitness trainer Cara Castronuova as a guest speaker, according to a flyer that posted to Facebook.

Castronuova, a trainer on season 11 of NBC's "The Biggest Loser" and a Golden Glove boxer, is a supporter of President Donald Trump, as are the members of American Patriots Express, or APEX.

"Cara is a constitutionalist, a strong motivational speaker and a supporter of our president Donald J. Trump," reads a flyer for the event, which was first published on Facebook. 

Next week's rally will be the first time APEX has hosted a rally in the city since City Code Section 87 passed in February. 

The law requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings," of 25 or more to first acquire a permit from the city clerk's office. 

The legislation was created to ensure public safety, but in a federal lawsuit filed against the city on June 16, the group alleges the ordinance violates the First Amendment. 

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, preventing the city from enforcing the law.  

City Attorney Ronald Newell has denied any wrongdoing on the city's behalf. 

