APEX returns to Centennial Circle in a peaceful rally

Many in attendance declined to be interviewed by a Post-Star reporter, but those who agreed to talk said they were there for varying reasons.

One local man said he knew nothing of the group or the lawsuit but stopped because he saw the gathering as he was passing by and he supports the president.

Others said they associated with APEX and wanted to show their support.

Another, Carmine Nuova, traveled from New Jersey to protest restrictions Gov. Andrew Cuomo put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to protest the whole lockdown and everything surrounding it," he said.

Nuova said he has friends who belong to APEX, but doesn't belong to the group himself. He's been traveling to rallies across the region protesting the shutdown.

"I know this rally is kind of complicated because it's more specific to some local issue, but it kind of reflects the bigger issue of all the restrictions," Nuova said.

Few in attendance wore masks and social distancing was limited. Some groups stood shoulder to shoulder waving flags at passing vehicles.