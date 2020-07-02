APEX returns to Centennial Circle in a peaceful rally

GLENS FALLS — A late afternoon thunderstorm wasn't enough to keep dozens of supporters of American Patriots Express from rallying at Centennial Circle on Thursday.
The small, peaceful gathering marked the first time the group assembled in the city since its founders filed a federal lawsuit against the city over a law requiring demonstration permits.
Around three dozen assembled for a First Amendment rally at the corner of Glen and Warren streets, with American flags and banners in support of President Donald Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in tow.
Dozens more shouted approval from passing vehicles or honked their car's horn in support.
"I think it's great," Florence Sherman, a founder of American Patriots Express, or APEX, said of the rally.
Sherman, along with the group's co-founder, David Vanscoy, are suing the city over City Code Section 87, which requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings" of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city.
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, preventing the city from enforcing the law until a decision on a temporary injunction is made.
The city maintains it passed the ordinance to ensure public safety and denies any wrongdoing.
Many in attendance declined to be interviewed by a Post-Star reporter, but those who agreed to talk said they were there for varying reasons.
One local man said he knew nothing of the group or the lawsuit but stopped because he saw the gathering as he was passing by and he supports the president.
Others said they associated with APEX and wanted to show their support.
Another, Carmine Nuova, traveled from New Jersey to protest restrictions Gov. Andrew Cuomo put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just want to protest the whole lockdown and everything surrounding it," he said.
Nuova said he has friends who belong to APEX, but doesn't belong to the group himself. He's been traveling to rallies across the region protesting the shutdown.
"I know this rally is kind of complicated because it's more specific to some local issue, but it kind of reflects the bigger issue of all the restrictions," Nuova said.
Few in attendance wore masks and social distancing was limited. Some groups stood shoulder to shoulder waving flags at passing vehicles.
At one point early on, a thunderstorm swept through, forcing the handful of attendees to huddle close together under a small pop-up tent with free cookies and flags reading "Trump 2020" available for those in attendance.
Attendance picked up as the afternoon wore on.
Three city police officers stood across the street near Fountain Square Outfitters monitoring the rally, which was without incident.
At one point, a sole counterprotester stood at an island in the middle of the circle holding an anti-Trump sign. Police asked her to move to a nearby sidewalk.
"If you support Trump you also support racism, sexism," her sign read.
The woman declined to be interviewed.
The rally featured a number of speakers, including Cara Castronuova, who appeared on Season 11 of the NBC show "The Biggest Loser" and is an ardent Trump supporter.
Castronuova, who is a friend of Sherman, accused city Mayor Dan Hall of being "corrupt" for approving Section 87, which was adopted unanimously by the Common Council in February following months of debate.
"If he had it his way, what we're doing right now would be illegal," she said.
Those in attendance agreed, saying the law needs to be repealed because it tramples on the First Amendment rights of anyone in the city, regardless of political views.
"I'm a big supporter of the First Amendment," said Pete DelSignore, who gathered at the traffic circle with an American flag just before 4 p.m.
DelSignore said he supports the president but respects anyone looking to voice their opinion regardless of where they lie on the political spectrum, so long as they remain civil.
At one point, a person held their middle finger out her car window toward the crowd, which largely ignored the gesture.
"That's you're free speech!" shouted one person in response, who was met with cheers from those who saw the interaction.
July 2, 2020
