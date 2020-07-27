APEX returns to Centennial Circle; City officials remain silent

An attorney representing the city did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday, nor did half of the city’s Common Council members. Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are also listed as defendants in the case.

Jim Campinell of the First Ward; Diana Palmer of the Third Ward; and Councilwoman-At-Large Jane Reid declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

“We have been given very clear instructions by our counsel that we are not to discuss this matter with anyone,” Reid said.

But Bill Collins of the Second Ward said the council will likely take the court’s decision into account at some point, though he said discussions have yet to take place.

“We’ll listen to what the court has to say,” he said.

The Common Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Nothing pertaining to the lawsuit is on the agenda, but it’s possible the case will be brought up during the meeting’s public comment period or portion pertaining to new business.

Group created fundraiser to sue city before demonstration permit law passed The city's Common Council approved Section 87 by roll-call vote on Feb. 11, a day after the fundraiser was created, following months of public debate and input.

Meanwhile, at the rally, APEX members peacefully waved flags and cheered as dozens of drivers honked their horn in support of the group.