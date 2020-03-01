Apartments proposed for second floor of Maple Street building

GLENS FALLS — A developer is proposing to convert the second floor of a warehouse building at the corner of Maple and Cooper streets into apartments.

The Planning Board on Tuesday will review a project by Tim Moriarty, of Ballston Spa, to convert the existing 8,000-square-foot second-floor warehouse space into apartments.

There would be six two-bedroom apartments of about 900 square feet each, according to the application for the project called Maple Street Fortress.

Moriarty is anticipating nine residents would live in the apartments and is proposing 15 parking spaces.

The cost of the renovation is about $700,000 and would be completed in nine months, according to documents filed with the city.

The existing warehouse and offices on the first floor would remain. The site is a little more than a third of an acre.

The board will meet at 4:45 p.m. in the Common Council chambers.

The property is owned by Daniel Girard, Paul Girard and Elwood Greene Jr. It was purchased in 2004 from Richard Leland for $228,000, according to property records.

It was previously home to Fortress Records Management and Storage.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

