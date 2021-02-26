Apartments project still on for Aviation Mall

After a long delay due to COVID, Pyramid Management Group is moving ahead with plans to place apartments near its malls.
Pyramid owns Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and received a zone change last year to allow apartments and many other retail and service uses on the mall property.
Pyramid would not build the apartments itself.
“We’re not doing the development, we’re bringing developers in,” said mall General Manager James Griffith.
So far, work has begun at a Pyramid-owned property in Massachusetts. Trammell Crow Residential recently broke ground on its 282-unit residential development adjacent to the Kingston Collection mixed-use complex in Kingston, Massachusetts.
“That’s the first property we’ve agreed with a developer on,” Griffith said.
But the plan is to build similar apartments behind Aviation Mall.
“The ideal situation is a similar format,” Griffith said.
He did not have a timeline for when a developer might begin planning work at Aviation Mall, but he said the project is finally back on.
“The project’s not dead. Things are starting to progress,” he said. “We feel very positive about the second half of this year.”
The Town Board approved a zone change last year with the goal of not only allowing apartments but also helping the mall "energize."
Only 30% of the land can be used for apartments. Last year, Pyramid described a general plan for 150-plus apartments, mostly one- and two-bedrooms.
They would be built behind the former Sears store, in a large, empty parking lot near Cole's Woods, and connected to the mall via two short paths of about 100 feet each. Parking for the units would be underground.
The zone change also allows live theater, indoor boat and auto sales, health care facilities, a veterinary clinic, a church and 17 other types of development.
In 2019, Griffith said he hoped construction on the apartments would begin by 2021.
But then COVID hit.
"As a result, things have been put on the back burner," he said.
Now, finally, he is seeing progress again, he said.
