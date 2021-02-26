Apartments project still on for Aviation Mall

The Town Board approved a zone change last year with the goal of not only allowing apartments but also helping the mall "energize."

Only 30% of the land can be used for apartments. Last year, Pyramid described a general plan for 150-plus apartments, mostly one- and two-bedrooms.

They would be built behind the former Sears store, in a large, empty parking lot near Cole's Woods, and connected to the mall via two short paths of about 100 feet each. Parking for the units would be underground.

The zone change also allows live theater, indoor boat and auto sales, health care facilities, a veterinary clinic, a church and 17 other types of development.

In 2019, Griffith said he hoped construction on the apartments would begin by 2021.

But then COVID hit.

"As a result, things have been put on the back burner," he said.

Now, finally, he is seeing progress again, he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.