Apartments approved for vacant Maple Street warehouse in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — An old warehouse on the corner of Cooper and Maple streets will soon be converted into a 14-unit apartment complex after the city’s Planning Board approved plans for the project on Tuesday.

Plans to convert the abandoned warehouse into an apartment building date back to March, when property owner Tim Moriarty of Ballston Spa proposed converting the building into a mixed-use complex, with offices on the first floor and six apartments on the second.

Planning Board members liked the idea, but ultimately tabled the plans over concerns about stormwater runoff and questions about the location of trash receptacles and where plowed snow would be stored for the property’s proposed 16-space parking lot.

Plans for the mixed-use complex were later scrapped, and 14 one- and two-bedroom apartments were proposed for the 15,680-square-foot building’s first and second floors instead. There will be seven units on each floor.

The revised plans were presented to the Planning Board in August, when board members once again voiced their support for the redevelopment project, but again tabled the proposal.

Board members cited concerns over stormwater runoff and a lack of exterior lighting for their tabling of the plans.