Operation adopt a soldier

Fire departments extinguish a blaze at the Operation Adopt a Soldier headquarters at 4218 State Route 50 Saturday in Wilton.

 Adam Colver acolver@poststar.com

WILTON — The Operation Adopt a Soldier building at 4281 State Route 50 was gutted by flames Saturday.

According to police on the scene, the fire was believed to have started at around 4:30 p.m. at a neighboring apartment building and quickly spread to the organization headquarters.

Officials on the scene said a large amount of donations were expected to have been destroyed in the blaze.

A road closure was in effect on Edie Road, southbound on Route 50 and was likely to be in effect on Ingersoll Road, according to a Post-Star employee on the scene.

