WILTON — The Operation Adopt a Soldier building at 4281 State Route 50 was gutted by flames Saturday.
According to police on the scene, the fire was believed to have started at around 4:30 p.m. at a neighboring apartment building and quickly spread to the organization headquarters.
Officials on the scene said a large amount of donations were expected to have been destroyed in the blaze.
A road closure was in effect on Edie Road, southbound on Route 50 and was likely to be in effect on Ingersoll Road, according to a Post-Star employee on the scene.
