Local commercial real estate developer and broker Mark Levack will propose a six-unit apartment building near Glens Falls Hospital at the next Glens Falls Planning Board meeting, Tuesday Aug. 2. The apartment will use an undeveloped parcel at 147 South St., the intersection of South and Murray streets.

The building was designed “by right” meaning that the proposal follows city zoning code and does not ask for special uses on the property or variances regarding building set-backs from adjacent properties, the height of the building, or the size of the building, for instance.

It will go through an architecture review and site plan review, but Levack said that his architect told him it should be easy to get through.

“It’s a straight-up site plan,” he said, adding later that Ethan Hall is his architect. Hall is a principal of Rucinski Hall Architecture of Glens Falls and is the chair of the planning board, though he recuses himself when he presents plans to the board.

Levack said he first got the idea when looking for a good age-in-place home for his mother. The idea of age-in-place is to keep elderly people in a residence rather than moving them into assisted living or a nursing home. The design of the building includes a large lobby and two, ground-floor units. It has elevators to the second and third floor apartments. Both amenities are good for mobility.

“I like its proximity to the hospital,” Levack said during a recent interview, adding that he will target traveling nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals to rent the spaces, that is, if he builds it.

“I honestly haven’t decided whether I want to sell the approved project or if I want to develop it myself,” he said.

The apartments will have stone countertops and “nice fixtures and appointments,” he said.

The exterior design includes recessed balconies, Versetta Stone on the first floor facade and opposing horizontal and vertical siding on the second and third floor.