RAY BROOK — The state Adirondack Park Agency will meet for the first time in two months this week, tackling a full agenda at its headquarters in Ray Brook.
The regular monthly meeting was not held last month. It is scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week, and the board — which has no chairperson, has three vacancies and four members serving on expired terms — will make decisions regarding both state and private land.
Among the bigger topics is a guidance document on primitive campsites and a unit management plan for a wilderness area near Lake Placid.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the APA board’s first action will be to discuss a subdivision in Lake Pleasant that is owned by Daniel Wilt, an APA board member whose term expired earlier this summer. Wilt’s business is applying to create a two-lot subdivision, with one parcel clocking in at 32.3 acres and a second at 4.4 acres. APA staff recommends approval with conditions.
The Regulatory Programs Committee will also vote on a timber harvesting permit in Westport for the Lyme Timber Company.
At 11:15, the board will vote on approving amendments to the town of Chester’s local zoning law before a lunch break at noon.
At 1 p.m., the board will hear a presentation on ongoing atmospheric research at SUNY Albany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center at Whiteface Mountain. The meeting will then adjourn at 1:45, as the APA board makes a field trip to both the center and the Whiteface Observatory at the summit of the state’s fifth highest mountain.
The APA board will pick up again at 9 a.m. on Friday as the State Land Committee will likely make a final vote on Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan conformance for a state Department of Environmental Conservation document guiding the siting and construction of primitive tent sites.
The same committee will then vote on sending DEC’s Sentinel Range Wilderness unit management plan out for public comment on its conformance with the APSLMP.
The full board will convene at 11:15 a.m. Friday for final votes on the above projects.
The next regular meeting of the APA board is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10 and 11.
