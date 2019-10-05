{{featured_button_text}}

RAY BROOK — The Adirondack Park Agency will have its regular monthly meeting next Thursday and Friday, and will discuss a generic utility pole replacement plan and making permanent a boat wash station in Blue Mountain Lake.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, at agency headquarters in Ray Brook, the Regulatory Programs Committee will discuss a final authorization on a general permit for the replacement of utility poles. The committee will also vote on approval of a seven-lot subdivision in the town of Black Brook. Before lunch the Park Ecology committee will get a presentation on climate leadership and an overview of the Community Protection Act.

At 1 p.m., the APA board will travel to Little Green Pond in Lake Clear, which is on the edge of the St. Regis Canoe Area. The board will get a field look at primitive campsites at the popular camping spot. At last month’s meeting, the APA approved a state Department of Environmental Conservation guidance document that will guide the siting, construction and monitoring of primitive campsites. Primitive campsites are stand-alone sites on state Forest Preserve, rather than a campground like Rollins Pond or Sharps Bridge. The public is welcome to come on the field trip. RSVP with Susan Streiff at 518-891-4050 or by email at susan.streiff@apa.ny.gov.

The meeting continues at 9 a.m. on Friday back at agency headquarters with the State Land Committee voting on a joint APA-DEC comment period for an amendment to the Blue Mountain Lake Wild Forest unit management plan. The amendment will allow for the permanent placement of a storage shed at a pull-off along state Routes 30/28 near Lake Durant where watershed stewards store boat washing equipment. The station has been in place since 2017, but it was only allowed on a temporary basis. The UMP amendment will allow the shed to stay within the wild forest permanently.

At 9:45 a.m., the APA board will hear a presentation from Maddie Phaneuf, a 2018 Winter Olympian in biathlon. Phaneuf will talk about her work with the non-profit Protect Our Winters and the Protect Our Winters Riders Alliance.

