RAY BROOK — The state Adirondack Park Agency board has approved a public comment period for guidance on how the state will site primitive campsites.
Primitive campsites are stand-alone amenities, rather than public campgrounds such as Fish Creek and Buck Pond.
A primitive site offers only a suitable area for camping and a fire ring, and many have an outhouse nearby. They are usually accessible via hiking or paddling.
“The tent site guidance provides criteria for site size limits, allowable improvements, signage, accessibility, roadside camping, groupings of tent sites,” the document reads. “It is intended to manage primitive tent sites in a manner that protects natural resources and wild forest character of the Park while also providing a valuable recreational opportunity.”
The guidance would apply to tent sites on Adirondack Forest Preserve land classified as wilderness, primitive and canoe.
There is also information on roadside campsites, which are accessible by vehicle.
The comment period will run through Thursday, July 18. Comments can be sent to SLMP_UMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov or by mail to Richard Weber, PO Box 99, 1133 NYS Route 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977.
