A potential wetland violation in the town of Lake George has caught the eyes of the Adirondack Park Agency after a motel looking to add another building on one part of their property has been tagged by the APA for encroaching on a protective wetland buffer on another portion of their property.

The Post-Star attempted to learn the problems facing the Studio Motel in Lake George under a Freedom of Information Law request to the APA. However, the agency would not provide the report on the “site visit” to the location stating that the report was “compiled for law enforcement purposes.”

The potential violation came to the fore when Brandon Ferguson of Environmental Design Partnership presented the plans for the expansion during the Town of Lake George Planning Board meeting two weeks ago. According to Ferguson, there were grass clippings, stone fill, tree limbs, and more dumped into the buffer or into the wetlands. Naeem Bajwa, the motel owner, intends to clean it up, Ferguson said earlier this month. Officials at the Planning Board meeting did not discuss penalties of any sort but were working to make sure the problem was fixed. Penalties could arise if it is shown that Bajwa made the changes without approval.

“We’re continuing to work with the APA,” Ferguson said in an interview, Aug. 21.

Lake George Waterkeeper Christopher Navitsky said in a phone call Monday that the APA would have notified the landowner of the violation when they performed the site visit, and then the APA engages with law enforcement through a mitigation process. Navitsky had written a letter to the planning board that says buffers around wetlands are intended to prevent erosion and flooding.

“From my view, the clearing went up into the wetlands and the buffer is important for ecological impacts and water quality,” he said in the interview Monday.

Environmental attorney Claudia Braymer said that the consequences for such a violation can be serious. She also said the APA would find the value of the wetland and grade it based on the vegetation, fish, habitat, and more.

“There’s a bunch of different criteria and if it’s the highest value rating, it means that if the project has any impact on the wetlands and the ability for the wetlands to function, then the project is going to be denied,” she said. “If somebody just went forward and did their project in the wetlands without any approval, that’s a pretty serious violation because it’s possible that it could have never been allowed.”

Ferguson said that part of the remediation is going to be removing stone fill, grass clippings, and reseeding the protective buffer.

The APA did not return a request for comment.