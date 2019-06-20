RAY BROOK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has nominated seven people to the state Adirondack Park Agency board — including a Lake Clear business owner — but some holdup in Albany means the agency will conduct business without a full board for the rest of this year at least.
APA board members are nominated by the governor and approved by the state Senate for four-year terms. Currently, APA board member Chad Dawson is serving a valid term while Dan Wilt’s term will expire on June 30. Art Lussi and John Ernst have been serving on expired terms for two years and there are numerous openings on the board, including the chair after Karen Feldman resigned in May over a pay dispute.
Saranac Lake village Mayor Clyde Rabideau said he was told MAC’s Canoe Livery owner and Paul Smiths resident Brian McDonnell, former town of Fine Supervisor Mark Hall, Johnsburg town Supervisor Andrea Hogan and Onondaga County’s Ken Lynch have all been put forward, and that Lussi, Ernst and Wilt were renominated for another term. Dawson’s term does not expire until June 30 next year.
A Cuomo administration official confirmed that the governor’s office has sent the list of those seven nominees to the Senate, but said he is unsure why the nominations have been held up. He requested anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly on the subject. Another Albany insider also confirmed the nominations, but also requested anonymity.
The Senate’s legislative session ended Wednesday, and environmental groups are lamenting the lack of action on APA nominations. The APA board is made up of 11 individuals, with eight appointed by the governor. The other three are representatives of the state departments of State, Environmental Conservation and Economic Development.
The APA board has been down members for more than a year, following the resignations of Barb Rice and former chair Sherman Craig. The third opening was created last month, when acting chair Feldman resigned after nearly a year at the head of the table.
Sen. Todd Kaminsky, chair of the senate’s Environmental Conservation Committee that handles APA board nominations, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
The Adirondack Council, Adirondack Mountain Club, Protect the Adirondacks and Adirondack Wild issued a joint statement calling on Cuomo to provide a full and balanced slate of APA nominees.
“Well into his ninth year in office, Gov. Cuomo has squarely run the Adirondack Park Agency into the ground,” Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks said in the release. “The APA is at the weakest point in its history. The governor has refused to strengthen the APA board with people with professional experiences in the fields of environmental law, environmental science and regional planning. Instead the governor has taken the position that all five in-park APA board seats must represent the interests of either local government or business — the very entities the APA was created to regulate.
“The APA board desperately needs broader talents. We call upon the governor to diversify the APA board with appointments of people with a broad range of professional experiences and expertise.”
“This session was an unprecedented opportunity for Gov. Cuomo and the Senate to appoint and confirm a slate of candidates that would improve the Park Agency board by adding strong conservationists with experience in land use, planning, environmental science and conservation law,” Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway said in the release. “The governor proposed only a partial slate. His short list included some exceptional individuals whose skills are relevant to the APA board’s mission.
“But he didn’t offer a full, balanced and diverse slate of new and returning board members to ensure a strong, independent agency. A full and diverse slate should promote enhanced protections and responsible development in a forum reflecting statewide concerns.”
