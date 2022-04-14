APA approves first-time use of aquatic herbicide in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission has now received all of the necessary permits and approvals to use an aquatic herbicide in two trial bays of Lake George to control an invasive plant species.

The commission, a state agency, has proposed to release the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR EC in two small trial areas of Lake George, Blairs Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay, both problem Eurasian milfoil areas.

On Thursday, the Adirondack Park Agency heard a two-hour staff presentation outlining two applications from the Lake George Park Commission, ending with a recommendation for "approval with conditions," before approving the applications.

Members of the agency briefly debated whether enough science was available to feel comfortable with the first time use of a chemical in the lake and reviewed the themes from the 188 letters from the public opposing the approval.

The public comments related to:

drinking water concerns

degradation times of the product and its degradants

toxicity of the product and degradants

development of resistant weed populations

water currents

All of the objections were addressed in the application and information put forth by the Lake George Park Commission.

Hague resident Mary Lou Doulin expressed her disappointment with the decision of the APA.

"I am most concerned with the effects the chemical will have on humans," Doulin said.

She cited chemicals that were previously believed to be safe such as DDT, Agent Orange and RoundUp as proof that science has been wrong before.

"I used to attend weekly lectures at RPI and I remember that one speaker said the test windows for the impact of these chemicals is often only a week or two. I just don't think we have enough information on this chemical to put it into our pristine waters," she said.

The feelings of not having enough data to move forward resonated with multiple members of the agency and remains one of the Lake George Association's biggest reasons for opposing the treatments.

Ultimately, the wetland permits needed to conduct the ProcellaCOR EC treatments passed with four members of the agency voting in favor before the votes were closed.

The agency members who voted in favor of the use of the herbicide stated their confidence lies in the federal and state approvals the chemical has received.

They stated the criteria used by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to approve a product would preclude anything potentially harmful to humans or the quality of water.

Traditionally, the invasive species is removed in a technique called diver-assisted suction harvesting, in which scuba divers hand-pluck the plant at the root from the lake bottom and it is sucked up through a tube before being disposed of.

However, the Lake George Park Commission submitted data to the APA that showed Sheep Meadows Bay and Blairs Bay had been resistant to hand-harvesting and saw an increased presence of the invasive species. Rather than continue to spend upward of $100,000 to hand-harvest in these areas, the commission suggests this is "another tool in the toolbox" to control the milfoil in the lake.

The treatments are scheduled for the beginning of June to target the start of Eurasian milfoil plants blooming and avoid contact with other plant life, despite findings that show the chemical will have minimal impact on all other living species due to the small doses and rapid degradation of the herbicide.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.