Antibody testing underway in Capital Region

ALBANY — Robin Battista fell ill with a severe bout of pneumonia in February that left her out of work and on her back for eight days.

It was before coronavirus dominated news headlines around the clock, and before New York had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the bug. She got tested for the flu, she said, and it came back negative.

Now, more than a month later, Battista still doesn’t feel quite right. She’s coughing more than usual and feels short of breath at times. She works as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, and said she worries about bringing something home to her three kids.

That’s why, when she got a text on Monday from a work friend who said testing for coronavirus antibodies was being conducted at the Price Chopper in Albany’s Westgate Plaza, she dropped what she was doing, donned a mask, and left to get tested.

“If I have some antibodies, I would feel much more comfortable with my family,” she told the Times Union after a state health official pricked her finger and collected a small blood sample. “There’s so much unknown. It’s hard. I’m not usually an anxious person, but I find myself more anxious lately and I think knowing if I had it would make me and my kids feel better.”