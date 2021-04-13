Another year, another World War I gun found in basement of Glens Falls home

“It depends on the pistol that was found or the firearm that was found, how much work we have to do,” he said.

Police will take the weapon back and identify a serial number to make sure that it wasn’t stolen or used in a crime. After that, depending on the outcome of those results, police make a determination as to what to do with the pistol.

With the pistol found in February, Smith said police are still in the process of determining whether the weapon is operable. But he doesn’t believe that it is.

“We don’t believe it is operable, so Linda can choose what she wants to do with it once we determine that,” he said.

If the pistol is found to be inoperable, then Plante would be able to keep the weapon for herself because it would never be able to be used again.

“That’s going to be up to her,” Smith said.

Plante does not have a handgun permit, but if the weapon is out of commission, then she would still be able to keep it.

Smith said the weapon appears to be very old and rusty.

He said there is a slim chance of finding a serial number on it because of that.