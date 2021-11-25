Another Warren County resident succumbs to COVID; 97 new cases reported

Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.

An individual in their 50s died after a lengthy hospitalization. This person had a history of comorbidities, and had been vaccinated, officials said in a news release.

Also Thursday, Health Services reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases, along with 29 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 621 active COVID cases as of Thursday, 592 of them involving mild illness. Both the daily total and active case figures are new high marks of the pandemic in Warren County, officials said.

Twenty Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Thursday, four fewer than Wednesday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness. Nine are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

"Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting, and please take precautions accordingly," the release states.

Thirty-seven of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 69.1 as of Thursday.

Warren County has had 96 residents die from COVID-19 infections.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.4% and the Capital Region’s rate was 6.8% as of Thursday morning.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 12 Angry 3