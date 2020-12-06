Another Warren County resident in critical condition

A fourth Warren County resident has been hospitalized and there are now two residents in critical condition, Warren County Health Services reported.
Another two people are hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
Throughout the state, hospitalizations are increasing rapidly, but Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital could handle many more patients without becoming overwhelmed.
"We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release.
Hospitals that near capacity will stop performing non-essential procedures, add beds, and transfer patients to less busy hospitals elsewhere in the state.
But the number of new patients is increasing rapidly. In some areas, it’s already too late to slow down the impact on hospitals because many people have already been infected. A percentage of them will get severely sick later, stretching the hospital system.
Warren County is “looking comparatively good,” Administrator Ryan Moore said.
However, on Sunday the county hit one of the the yellow zone metrics: the county now has a seven-day average of 11 new cases a day. The metric is 15 cases per 100,000. Given Warren County’s population, the metric was effectively 10 cases.
But that is only one of the metrics used to determine whether an area will face restrictions, including testing 20% of students and staff at schools.
Moore is hopeful the county will never reach yellow zone status in terms of the positive test rate.
Support Local Journalism
“If any community can do it, we can. Warren County residents have done so well throughout this pandemic and our low 7-day average positivity rate is evidence of that. We continue each day to be one of the three or four lowest counties in the state,” he said in a news release.
Cuomo urged the public to continue fighting the virus for a few months more.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined,” he said. “We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."
South Glens Falls High School
South Glens Falls officials were doing contact tracing over the weekend after learning that a member of the high school community was awaiting a follow-up test but was “presumed positive” for coronavirus, Superintendent Kristine Orr wrote in a letter the community.
The person was last in the high school on Dec. 1. The school is remaining open, and school officials are directly contacting each close contact.
Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School
A person at the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus Sunday, school officials said. Those who had close contact are quarantined and the school is remaining open.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 596 confirmed cases since March, and seven recoveries, for a total of 475 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 86 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. Two patients are in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, tracers have determined where 11 of them caught the virus. Six people caught the virus from a sick household member, one person was infected at work, three people were infected by acquaintances, and one person caught the virus on an out-of-state trip. That person had quarantined as required after returning from the trip, and was still in quarantine.
Washington County reported one case, for a total of 469 confirmed cases since March. There are 47 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. Health Services said the latest case was a person who caught the virus from an unknown source in the community, and urged everyone to take precautions.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 62 people tested positive Saturday, a 4.2% positive test rate. That pushes the county’s seven-day average to 4.4%. The county will hit yellow zone metrics Monday, along with Schenectady, Albany and Rensselaer counties. County officials said Saturday that state officials are still working on what parts of each county should be restricted, if any. An announcement is expected Monday.
- Warren, Washington and Essex counties would have to hit 3.5% for 10 days in a row to face restrictions.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.2% and a seven-day average of 2.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2% and a weekly average of 1.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a seven-day average of 1.9%.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 382 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.8% and a seven-day average of 4.5%.
- Statewide, 9,702 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 4.71%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 6.22% and the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.24%.
- There were 4,442 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and 56 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 320 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.