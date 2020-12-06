Another Warren County resident in critical condition

But that is only one of the metrics used to determine whether an area will face restrictions, including testing 20% of students and staff at schools.

Moore is hopeful the county will never reach yellow zone status in terms of the positive test rate.

“If any community can do it, we can. Warren County residents have done so well throughout this pandemic and our low 7-day average positivity rate is evidence of that. We continue each day to be one of the three or four lowest counties in the state,” he said in a news release.

Cuomo urged the public to continue fighting the virus for a few months more.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined,” he said. “We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."

South Glens Falls High School

South Glens Falls officials were doing contact tracing over the weekend after learning that a member of the high school community was awaiting a follow-up test but was “presumed positive” for coronavirus, Superintendent Kristine Orr wrote in a letter the community.